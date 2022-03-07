Ichor Blood Services Signs Exclusive Agreement with Adaptive Biotechnologies to Bring T-Detect™ COVID T-Cell Test to Canada

Ichor believes the T-cell test is another critical tool in the longer-term fight against COVID-19 and the Company has negotiated exclusivity to offer T-Detect COVID to Canadians. "In April 2020, Ichor became the first private company in Canada to offer qualitative antibody testing and we are pleased to be the leaders once again with T-Detect COVID," says Mike Kuzmickas, CEO for Ichor Blood Services. "This test detects prior COVID-19 infection, which may assist clinicians in managing the overall health of their patients. but it may eventually be a helpful tool for managing long-term health."

T-Detect COVID can provide insightful information for individuals who have had a known COVID infection or question whether they had COVID-19. If the test is positive, it indicates a T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 was detected; if the test is negative, it indicates that a T-cell immune response to SARS-CoV-2 was not detected.

A positive result could prove helpful for people struggling with symptoms of long COVID who never completed a PCR test. T cells are the adaptive immune system's first responders, and they can persist in the blood after antibody responses wane. T cells have been detected up to 10 months after an initial SARS-CoV-2 infection. COVID-19, studies show T-cell testing performs as well or better than leading antibody tests on both 15+ days post-symptom onset with a PCR diagnosis and five months after symptom onset. The addition of T-Detect COVID to Ichor Health's testing menu builds upon their track record of providing COVID-19 testing for the past two years.

The T-Detect COVID Test is available https://ichorblood.ca/ at all five Alberta Ichor offices, including Calgary, Edmonton, Red Deer, Medicine Hat, and Fort McMurray and through Ichor's at-home service in those locations and in Vaughan and Toronto.

For more information about the T-Detect COVID test or to book an appointment, please click here.

About Ichor Blood Services

Ichor is an Alberta-based, private lab specimen collection company that offers various private testing options for its clients through agreements with several North American laboratories. Their current offerings include a full suite of COVID-19 tests, pre-natal genetic screening, cancer screenings, and other contracted lab specimen collection services. For more information or to book your appointment, visit https://ichorblood.ca.

SOURCE Ichor Blood Services

For further information: Media Contact for Ichor Blood Services: Shevaun Boddez, Public Relations and Communications Manager, CIPR Communications, P: 403.999.2219, E: [email protected]