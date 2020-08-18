Ichor Blood Services Enters Into Agreement with Canabo Medical Clinics to Expand Private Covid-19 Antibody Testing

"We are excited to be working with Canabo to provide drop-in clinical locations for serology test collections," said Mike Kuzmickas, President of Ichor. "Many of our potential clients fall outside of our existing mobile collection capabilities. By working with Canabo Medical we can utilize their existing clinics to provide drop in collection facilities for our clients."

The test will cost $165.00+ HST per person, which includes the test requisition, blood draw, specimen handling, shipping, and the 3rd party serology test. Consumers will complete intake and payment forms through Ichor's website www.ichorblood.ca, and then be able to come into the clinic during operating hours to have their blood draw completed.

Ichor is also pleased to announce an agreement with Corrective Health, a walk-in blood clinic in Fredericton, New Brunswick, to provide the same service to residents of Fredericton. Just as with Canabo Medical, consumers can register and pay for the test through Ichor's website, and then stop into the clinic at 435 Brookside Drive during regular office hours to have their draw completed.

The Canabo and Corrective Health contracts compliment Ichor's existing mobile collection capabilities in Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto, and the Niagara Falls area.

For Covid-19 serology testing, Ichor is currently partnered with StageZero Life Sciences, a Canadian cancer detection company that became involved with Covid testing in April. StageZero's testing process is a two-phase approach, combining the BTNX Rapid Response test combined with the Beckman Coulter Access IgG assay to report positive and negative results with +99% certainty.

"We are excited to expand our national network and will continue to explore avenues to further improve Canadian's access to privately funded blood testing," said Kuzmickas.

About Ichor Blood Services

Ichor Blood Services is an Alberta based, private, mobile lab collection service that offers Canadians the opportunity to pay out of pocket to have blood and urine samples collected in the comfort and safety of their own home.

As the health care delivery model continues to evolve with Covid-19, Ichor's services will continue to help those who may be immunocompromised, mobility impaired, or those seeking the convenience of mobile collection solutions.

For more information visit: ichorblood.ca

