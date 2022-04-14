ICELAND'S ISAVIA ANS OPERATIONAL AIRSPACE WIDE WITH AIREON DATA

Isavia ANS expands use of data from Aireon, the leader in space-based ADS-B for air traffic surveillance and data. Tweet this

"The addition of Aireon's space-based ADS-B in Isavia ANS's North Sector increases the safety of our service and presents the opportunity for efficiency gains in the future. This implementation adds to Isavia ANS's current combination of space-based and ground-based ADS-B stations, thus improving Isavia ANS's existing transatlantic surveillance corridor connecting Europe and North America. Once again, Aireon's implementation team were exemplary and we are proud to be working with Aireon," said Kjartan Briem, Isavia ANS CEO.

"Isavia ANS is a perfect candidate for space-based ADS-B, given its location near the pole and oceanic routes. We are proud to partner with Isavia and look forward to seeing all the benefits ADS-B can bring to this airspace," said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO.

About Isavia ANS

Isavia ANS, Iceland's Air Navigation Service Provider (ANSP), provides air navigation services for domestic and international flights in the Reykjavik Control Area and at Icelandic airports. Isavia ANS provides air navigation services that span the North Pole to Scotland, and from the Greenwich Meridian in the east to west of Greenland. Over a quarter of all air traffic crossing the North Atlantic passes through the Isavia ANS's managed Reykjavik Control Area, where customers enjoy flexibility with regard to flight routing and altitudes.

About Aireon LLC

Aireon has deployed a space-based air traffic surveillance system for Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) equipped aircraft throughout the entire globe. Aireon is harnessing next-generation aviation surveillance technologies that were formerly ground-based and, for the first time ever, is extending their reach globally to significantly improve efficiency, enhance safety, reduce emissions, and provide cost savings benefits to all stakeholders. Space-based ADS-B surveillance covers oceanic, polar, and remote regions, and augments existing ground-based systems that are limited to terrestrial airspace. In partnership with leading ANSPs from around the world, like NAV CANADA, the Irish Aviation Authority (IAA), Enav, NATS and Naviair, as well as Iridium Communications, Aireon is providing a global, real-time, space-based air traffic surveillance system, available to all aviation stakeholders. For more information, please visit www.aireon.com.

