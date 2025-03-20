Iceberg Vodka Launches "Foraging Deeper Connections" Campaign to Inspire Authentic Relationships

TORONTO, March 20, 2025 /CNW/ - Iceberg Vodka, Canada's premier spirits brand, is proud to unveil "Foraging Deeper Connections", a bold campaign designed to inspire more meaningful conversations. Rooted in the belief that true connections extend beyond surface-level interactions, the campaign challenges Canadians to engage in meaningful conversations and explore deeper layers of their relationships.

Launched in March 2025, the campaign speaks to Gen Z, Millennials, and Gen X - generations that crave authenticity yet often find themselves caught in the noise of digital communication.

Madeline and her partner going deeper with Iceberg Vodka. (CNW Group/Iceberg Vodka)

"Canadians are looking for real connections now more than ever. In a world of online interactions, true relationships require more than a 'like' or a quick reply. This campaign is about moving beyond small talk and embracing the stories and emotions that make relationships strong." - Karen Lai Drake, Senior Brand Manager, Iceberg Vodka

Through compelling storytelling and striking visuals, the campaign draws inspiration from the nature of an iceberg - where most of its mass remains hidden beneath the surface. This serves as a powerful metaphor for human relationships: there is more to us than meets the eye.

"'Foraging Deeper Connections' is more than a campaign - it's a reflection of what we stand for as a brand. Like an iceberg, people have layers; the most meaningful parts of who we are lie beneath the surface. We hope this campaign inspires Canadians to be present and to re-explore deeper, more authentic connections with those that matter most." - Steve Ciccolini, President, Iceberg Vodka

Filmed in Toronto, ON, the campaign features real people - not actors - engaging in raw, thought-provoking conversations while crafting cocktails with Iceberg Vodka. To amplify the campaign message, Iceberg Vodka is also partnering with digital creators to encourage audiences to embrace deeper connections in their own lives.

The campaign will roll out across digital and social media channels over the next three months.

About Iceberg Vodka

Iceberg Vodka is a premium Canadian spirits brand, crafted with the purest iceberg water from Newfoundland and Labrador. Known for its unmatched smoothness, Iceberg Vodka represents the essence of Canadian craftsmanship. Through its latest campaign, the brand is dedicated to fostering authentic connections and shared experiences.

SOURCE Iceberg Vodka

Media Contact: Mark Simone, Partner, King Street Media, [email protected]