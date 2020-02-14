Ice Wireless unveils 99-cent weekly talk and text

New plans push affordability forward in Canada's wireless market

TORONTO, Feb. 14, 2020 /CNW/ - Just as Ottawa is about to begin a critical public hearing over high wireless prices imposed on Canadians, Ice Wireless is shaking up the market with innovative new plans as low as 99 cents per week.

"If we can do this in Canada's North, where network costs are higher, there's no reason we can't do it in other parts of the country, if we're allowed," says Samer Bishay, President and CEO of Ice Wireless and its parent company Iristel Inc. "Canadians are tired of being gouged by the Big Three wireless oligopolists. It's time for real wireless competition to go national, not simply be limited to Canada's North."

Ice Wireless is a regional mobile network operator restricted to Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut and Northern Quebec. Inventive thinking and putting consumers first are not new for Ice Wireless.

These new prepaid weekly wireless services are another example of putting customers first, Mr. Bishay says. "Even at 99 cents per week we're making money, so look at your wireless phone bill and just imagine how much money Rogers, Telus and Bell are making off customers."

The weekly prices range from 99 cents to $5.99. For the basic service, customers receive 50 minutes of Canada-wide calling, unlimited global text messaging, call forwarding and caller ID for 99 cents. A complete list of weekly service plans is available at www.icewireless.ca.

The 99-cents per week plan is first of the new plans available and it will launch on March 15.

All the new plans can be ordered online and a SIM card will be delivered within three to seven business days. There is a one-time activation fee of $9.99, which includes shipping.

"It's not just the affordability that is innovative, it's also the weekly billing cycle which may be beneficial to Canadians on a tight budget," Mr. Bishay says. "For less than the price of a coffee, parents can keep in touch at all times with their primary school age children."

The Canadian Radio-Television and Telecommunications Commission hearing examining affordability and other issues in the wireless market begins February 18.

About Ice Wireless

First launched in Inuvik, Northwest Territories in 2005 and operating on the 850/1900 MHz spectrum under license from Industry Canada, we are a facilities-based regional mobile network operator (MNO) delivering LTE Advanced and 3G/4G HSPA+/UMTS technology to rural and remote areas of Northern Canada.

Ice Wireless is majority-owned by Iristel, one of Canada's largest VOIP service providers, a registered CLEC that began operations in Northern Canada following the CRTC decision to open the serving area to local competition. Ice Wireless' integration with Iristel's international carrier grade VOIP network has created a unique and dynamic system in which mobile phones and VOIP phones are all integrated in a self-controlled and owned network.

SOURCE Ice Wireless

For further information: [email protected], or call 416-800-0010