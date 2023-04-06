MONTRÉAL, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - A mix of freezing rain, ice pellets and strong winds swept through several regions of Québec on Wednesday, causing more than 2,000 outages that affected more than a million customers at the height of the event.

Ice accumulation on trees weighed down branches and even caused trunks to break. Vegetation that comes into contact with the power system usually causes outages.

Hydro-Québec had been monitoring this weather event and our crews were reading to spring into action; they were deployed right from the beginning of the storm. Today, more than 1,110 employees are hard at work across Québec to restore service to customers as quickly as possible.

The main regions affected right now are the following:

Montréal: about 485,000 customers

Montérégie: about 190,000 customers

Outaouais: about 121,000 customers

Laurentides: about 110,000 customers

Temperatures have already begun to rise and should continue to do so, which means we expect to make good progress over the coming hours to restore service.

To follow the situation, consult the Power outages status by region. Please note that the service restoration times shown on the map are approximate and may vary due to the number of outages and the kind of damage found on the ground. Customers should plan for alternative arrangements even if specific service restoration times are indicated on the map.

Important safety information

For public safety, it is crucial that people not approach power lines. If you see electrical wires on the ground, stay away and call 911 to have the area secured.

We also ask that motorists and pedestrians exercise caution near our worksites.

In addition, customers must absolutely not use outdoor equipment inside. Fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves designed for outdoor use, including barbecues, can cause asphyxiation or poisoning if used indoors.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, 514-289-5005