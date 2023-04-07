MONTRÉAL, April 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, more than 1,350 workers are hard at work to restore service to customers who are still without power.

In the last 24 hours, more than 450,000 customers have had power restored, which is about 40% of those affected.

In all, almost 1,125,000 customers lost power at some point since Wednesday as a major ice storm affected many regions of Québec. There was up to 30 mm of ice in some places, bringing down trees or large branches on our power distribution system.

At 7 a.m. today, some 675,000 customers still do not have electricity service, in the following regions:

Montréal: about 350,000 customers

Montérégie: about 91,000 customers

Laval : about 82,000 customers

: about 82,000 customers Laurentides: about 61,000 customers

Outaouais: about 54,000 customers

The increase in temperature leads us to believe we should be able to make some major headway in service restoration today and tomorrow. Strong winds reaching up to 70 km/h in some places are being monitored.

To follow the situation, consult the Power outages status by region. Please note that the service restoration times shown on the map are approximate and may vary due to the number of outages and the kind of damage. Customers should plan for alternative arrangements even if specific service restoration times appear.

If the ice storm damaged the service entrance mast of a residence, note that the repair work must be carried out by a certified master electrician. This work could be completed before Hydro-Québec teams visit, which would accelerate power restoration.

Important safety information

Do not approach power lines on the ground, or any other objects connected to our power system. Call 9-1-1 immediately to have the area secured.

Also, equipment and devices designed for outdoor use must absolutely not be used indoors, such as fuel-burning heaters, lights, generators or portable stoves (barbecues). These present a major asphyxiation or poisoning danger.

SOURCE Hydro-Québec

For further information: Hydro-Québec, 514 289-5005