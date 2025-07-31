TORONTO, July 31, 2025 /CNW/ - ICE Exchange Corporation Canada is proud to unveil a groundbreaking innovation in travel convenience: the country's first Travel Cash vending machine capable of dispensing 24 international currencies, now operational at Toronto Pearson International Airport, Terminal 1 (post-security, near Gate E77).

ICE Launches North America First Multi-Currency Travel Cash Vending Machine at Toronto Pearson Airport (Gate E77, Terminal 1) (CNW Group/ICE Exchange Corporation Canada)

Available 24/7, the self-serve kiosk offers pre-loaded currency bundles in the most commonly used denominations, allowing travelers a no lineups and no hassle way to purchase foreign cash. "We've spent months listening to travelers' feedback, and the response has been overwhelmingly positive," says Lisa Powell, Senior ICE Representative. "Clients call the machine fast, intuitive, and incredibly convenient. It has even become a point of interest near Gate E77."

Whether heading to Europe, Asia, South America, or the Caribbean, travelers can now leave Toronto with local currency in hand and assure to have a stress-free travel.

Key Features:

Fixed foreign currency bundles from $100 to $900 CAD equivalents

Denominations tailored to destination (e.g., EUR 5s, 10s, 20s; USD $1s to $50s )

) Real-time exchange rates included on detailed e-receipts

included on detailed e-receipts Multilingual interface (English and French)

(English and French) Secure payment options: Visa, Mastercard, debit, Apple Pay, Google Pay

24/7 customer support and remote monitoring for added peace of mind

The ATM has already drawn attention from curious travelers and industry partners alike. "This machine reflects ICE's ongoing commitment to innovation and traveler convenience," adds Shamir Desai, President of ICE Currency. "It's not just a machine, it's a new chapter in the evolution of airport services."

As a leading foreign exchange provider in North American airports, ICE continues to redefine how travelers access cash across borders. Travelers can also order currency online for pick-up at any major Canadian airport through. ICE's convenient Click & Collect service offering the best available rates.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Louis-Philippe Roberge

Director of Marketing

[email protected]

