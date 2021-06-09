ICC Compliance Center Acquires Regulatory Company iHazmat

TORONTO, June 9, 2021 /CNW/ - ICC The Compliance Center Inc. has acquired iHazmat Regulatory Ltd., a multiservice dangerous goods regulatory company located in Burnaby, British Columbia that offers training, SDS authoring, repacking services, and other compliance products, as of June 7th, 2021. Both companies are excited for the acquisition, which will offer a broader range of quality regulatory services and products to a greater number of customers.

"We are very pleased to have this opportunity to come together under one company and one system as a next logical evolution in order to serve everyone better," stated John Munro, Vice President and General Manager of ICC Compliance Center.

Through this acquisition, iHazmat Ltd. will become iHazmat, A Division of ICC Compliance Center. Clients of iHazmat will have access to an increased range of comprehensive courses, classes, and material to choose from. They will also have access to a wider range of high-quality products including labels, placards, and dangerous goods packaging that ICC Compliance Center has become well-known for industry wide.

"We are thrilled to be acquired by ICC Compliance Center. They are industry leaders in the transportation of dangerous goods and we are happy to know our customers will be in good hands," said Mark Tadros, General Manager of iHazmat.

About ICC Compliance Center

ICC Compliance Center is a provider of solutions for regulatory compliance in the transportation of dangerous goods and workplace safety, specializing in labeling, packaging, training and consulting. With a mission to provide customers with expert and quality-driven solutions, services, and products that surpass expectations and provide complete customer satisfaction, ICC has been manufacturing regulatory products in Canada for the dangerous good industry for 33 years. With locations in Edmonton Alberta, Dorval Quebec, Mississauga Ontario, Delta British Columbia, as well as in Houston Texas, and Niagara Falls New York, ICC The Compliance Center continues to expand their reach and value to their customers.

To learn more about ICC, please visit our website!

SOURCE ICC The Compliance Center

For further information: John Munro, 888-977-4834, [email protected]

Related Links

www.thecompliancecenter.com

