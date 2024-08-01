IC360 and IXUP selected to develop a centralized self-exclusion system for igaming in Ontario

TORONTO, Aug. 1, 2024 /CNW/ - iGaming Ontario is pleased to announce that a joint bid by Integrity Compliance 360 (IC360) and IXUP has been selected to develop a new centralized self-exclusion system for Ontario, which will be the first of its kind in North America.

A person on their phone. (CNW Group/iGaming Ontario)

"We look forward to working with IC360, IXUP, OLG and our operators to develop a centralized self-exclusion program for Ontario's igaming players," said Martha Otton, iGaming Ontario Executive Director. "This project reflects our ongoing commitment to build on the existing player protections here in Ontario. With IC360's tech-first expertise in betting integrity through ProhiBet and IXUP's demonstrated success with BetStop in Australia, we're confident they will help us build a robust self-exclusion system for Ontarians who decide to take a short- or long-term break from gambling."

IC360 is a global leader in delivering tech-forward, innovative integrity and compliance products and services within igaming and sports betting integrity. IXUP designed, delivered and now operates Australia's BetStop national self-exclusion register. Together, IC360 and IXUP will provide Ontario with an effective self-exclusion system designed to support players' decisions to self-exclude while also protecting their privacy.

"IC360 is excited to work with iGaming Ontario to generate a system that brings the highest standard of responsible gambling tools to one of the world's leading gaming jurisdictions," said Eric Frank, IC360 President. "Through our tool ProhiBet and our education services we have always been strongly committed to responsible gambling and look forward to working with all stakeholders to deliver the best self-exclusion solution to protect players in Ontario."

Al Watson, IXUP CEO said, "This project is a significant moment for responsible gambling in North America. The entire IXUP team has worked exceptionally hard to establish IXUP as a key provider of state-of-the-art online gambling self-exclusion products globally, made possible by the application of our world leading secure data collaboration engine and we are extremely excited to continue this work in Ontario."

iGaming Ontario and the IC360-IXUP team will begin developing this centralized self-exclusion system immediately, working closely with all its igaming operators and OLG. With the new centralized self-exclusion system, players will be able to self-exclude from all regulated igaming sites in Ontario at once, including OLG.ca, adding another layer of protection under the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO)'s Registrar's Standards for Internet Gaming.

Self-exclusion is an important step that can help to protect players from experiencing harm from gambling by supporting their decision to take a break from regulated igaming websites.

IC360 and IXUP will develop a system that:

Integrates seamlessly with all regulated Ontario igaming operators' systems, including OLG.ca.

igaming operators' systems, including OLG.ca. Provides anyone 19+ with easy access to create and manage their self-exclusion profile.

Implements identity verification, registration, renewal, and reinstatement processes that are intuitive, simple, and offer supporting resources.

"Congratulations to iGaming Ontario on this important milestone," said Duncan Hannay, President and CEO of OLG. "Player health is a cornerstone of OLG's business. We are committed to ongoing improvements to responsible gambling efforts so that our industry can offer a safer, more enjoyable experience for all players in Ontario."

Each regulated igaming site in Ontario is already required to offer a self-exclusion program that is well-promoted, easily accessible to customers and includes resources and information about problem gambling support services, according to the Registrar's Standards for Internet Gaming.

"Requirements for robust player protections and responsible gambling safeguards are central to the AGCO's regulatory standards for Ontario's gaming industry," said Dr. Karin Schnarr, CEO and Registrar of the AGCO. "Once the new, centralized self-exclusion system is available, all registered gaming operators in the province will be required to participate and this will go a long way in supporting players who wish to stop or take a break from gambling in Ontario."

About iGaming Ontario

iGaming Ontario works alongside the Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO), the Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) and the Government of Ontario to bring world-class online gambling experiences to the province in a safer environment, helping to protect consumers and provide more choice.

Find out about support services currently available to anyone in Ontario affected by problem gambling on iGaming Ontario's website.

About IC360

IC360, a global technology and consultancy firm, specializes in providing comprehensive integrity and compliance solutions for sports, sports betting, gaming, and igaming. With a focus on transparency and integrity, IC360 empowers organizations to navigate the complex landscape of sports integrity with confidence.

About IXUP

IXUP Limited is a pioneering technology company that has developed world class software facilitating the secure sharing and analysis of sensitive information using advanced encryption technology.

SOURCE iGaming Ontario

