IBM Signs Exclusive Multi-Year Sponsorship and Fan Experience Partnership with MLSE

IBM becomes official sponsorship partner of MLSE for cybersecurity and technology consulting services, transforming the digital experience for fans of Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs

IBM to expand Sport & STEM for youth cross-Canada

TORONTO, Oct. 18, 2022 /CNW/ -- Today, IBM Canada announced a new multi-year agreement with Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment (MLSE) making IBM (NYSE: IBM) the official sponsorship partner for cybersecurity and technology consulting services for the Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs. This builds upon IBM's 20+ year legacy of partnership with MLSE.

The agreement covers a wide scope of partnership activities, including:

IBM and MLSE have signed an exclusive multi-year sponsorship and fan experience partnership. IBM has become the official sponsorship partner of MLSE for cybersecurity and technology consulting services, transforming the digital experience for fans of Toronto Raptors and Toronto Maple Leafs.

Building on cybersecurity enablers: MLSE is one of only a few sports and entertainment companies in North America with a dedicated cybersecurity practice. Since 2020, IBM has been providing MLSE threat detection and response technologies such as QRadar SIEM that help deliver secure and trustworthy digital experiences to fans. Additionally, the Maple Leafs and Raptors have access to IBM's X-Force Red offensive security team.

MLSE is one of only a few sports and entertainment companies in with a dedicated cybersecurity practice. Since 2020, IBM has been providing MLSE threat detection and response technologies such as QRadar SIEM that help deliver secure and trustworthy digital experiences to fans. Additionally, the Maple Leafs and Raptors have access to IBM's X-Force Red offensive security team. Supporting digital transformation for the Maple Leafs and Raptors: IBM and MLSE are collaborating in the creation and innovation of next generation digital fan experiences through technology consulting services across the Maple Leafs, Raptors and Scotiabank Arena.

IBM and MLSE are collaborating in the creation and innovation of next generation digital fan experiences through technology consulting services across the Maple Leafs, Raptors and Scotiabank Arena. Building Digital Skills in STEM: IBM will have title partnership of a Sport + STEM Foundation within MLSE LaunchPad, which provides technology and resources that encourage youth to explore ways to integrate digital sports skills and STEM into their lives.

IBM will have title partnership of a Sport + STEM Foundation within MLSE LaunchPad, which provides technology and resources that encourage youth to explore ways to integrate digital sports skills and STEM into their lives. Enhancing Raptors Uprising: As the AI and cloud partner for Raptors Uprising, MLSE's official NBA 2K League team, IBM will continue to use its technology and services to power the team's roster decisions and integrate IBM services into draft and player selection and movement decisions.

"This growth in partnership between IBM Canada and MLSE goes beyond just technology or sport," said Dave McCann, president of IBM Canada. "It also demonstrates IBM's unique and collaborative commitment to our partners, clients and employees to foster an ecosystem of innovation. Bringing together the strengths of our organization with the Maple Leafs and Raptors for cybersecurity and digital technology services, as well as other valuable components ranging from STEM programming to fan engagement, makes this partnership truly one-of-a-kind."

"Our partnership with IBM has evolved over the years and is now helping us deliver on our ongoing commitment to enhancing the fan experience at Scotiabank Arena," said Jordan Vader, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at MLSE. "We will continue to create unique opportunities for the next generation of fans, including a STEM program at MLSE LaunchPad, and the partnership will also allow us to engage IBM employees and their network through one-of-kind experiences at our venue."

"IBM's best-in-class capabilities will help us strengthen our cybersecurity practices in a rapidly changing world," said Humza Teherany, Chief Digital & Technology Officer at MLSE. "IBM's renowned reputation for unparalleled digital innovations makes them a valued partner in our own journey to enhancing the digital fan experience for Maple Leafs and Raptors fans."

IBM, together with the Maple Leafs and Raptors, will also introduce a new IBM Basketball League program, enhanced fan engagement, opportunities with Raptors Uprising, and the naming of IBM as the official and exclusive partner of the Raptors Practice Court at Scotiabank Arena. IBM will also have extensive branding presence on warm-up shooting jerseys, signage, logo placement and more, plus participation opportunities for employees and clients.

This partnership with the Maple Leafs and Raptors is one more example of IBM's ability to co-create with sports and entertainment organizations around the world to deliver the best in technology solutions and digital fan experiences.

For more information about IBM Canada, visit: www.ibm.com/ca-en

For more information about MLSE, visit: www.MLSE.com

Media Contacts:

Lorraine Baldwin, IBM Canada: [email protected]

SOURCE IBM Canada

For further information: Charzie Abendanio, MLSE, [email protected]