MARKHAM, ON, Nov. 3, 2020 /CNW/ -- IBM (NYSE:IBM) announced today it is collaborating with IGM Financial (IGM.TO) to accelerate its ambitious five year digital transformation, an initiative expected to modernize the business and deliver cost savings for the company. IGM Financial, one of Canada's leading diversified wealth and asset management companies, works with retail and institutional clients across North America, Europe and Asia and has approximately $196 billion in total assets under management and advisement.

As part of their digital transformation, the organization has adopted a hybrid cloud infrastructure underpinned by an IBM Z to support its mission critical applications and the security, scalability and reliability capabilities that the IBM Z provides. Further, IGM is deploying IBM Security X-Force Threat Management services, which leverage IBM Security QRadar and Resilient for uninterrupted data threat detection across their business.

"We are committed to utilizing technology to enhance the way we work with our clients," said Mike Dibden, chief operating officer, IGM Financial Inc. "This is why we are partnering with best of breed global leaders such as IBM as we implement one of the most comprehensive digital transformation initiatives in our industry. IBM provides us with the breadth and depth of expertise we need."

Mr. Dibden noted that the work IBM is doing, including building out new connectivity and enhancing security, is providing IGM with the ability to make life easier for its clients, advisors and employees by providing them with the kinds of online and mobile digital experiences they have become accustomed to in other parts of their lives. This includes enhanced access to digital apps, the ability to communicate with advisors through video conferencing technologies, quicker processing times for account changes, increased transparency and access to information, all in a secure environment.

"The digitalization of financial services has never been more critical as we face ongoing disruption created by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Ralph Chapman, vice president of Financial Services for IBM Canada. "IGM Financial is a perfect example of a company whose advance commitment to digital transformation and continued investment in IBM Z for hybrid cloud well-positioned them for the rapid acceleration needed in the midst of a crisis and beyond."

The collaboration with IGM Financial is just one example of IBM's leadership in delivering digital transformation for the industry. Today, 47 of the Fortune 50 companies rely on IBM Cloud and each of the 10 largest global banks are IBM Cloud as-a-Service clients. Also, 97% of the world's top 100 banks work with IBM and 44 of the top 50 banks run IBM Z. The company continues to help expand and strengthen its solution offerings, services and partnerships to deliver transformative innovation to its clients.

