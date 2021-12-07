TELUS expands strategic relationship with IBM to provide enterprises with fast, secure and reliable 5G industry solutions

VANCOUVER, BC and MARKHAM, ON, Dec. 7, 2021 /CNW/ -- Today, IBM (NYSE: IBM) and TELUS (TSX: T, NYSE: TU) are deploying a Canada-wide 5G edge computing platform to enable enterprises across multiple industries to accelerate innovative solutions that deliver new value to their clients and operations. TELUS' 5G edge computing platform, deployed as a Hybrid Multi-Cloud environment paired with IBM Cloud Satellite, extends secure and open cloud services to the edge of the network, helping customers improve business performance and customer experience while meeting critical data security and sovereignty requirements.

IBM and TELUS are partnering to deliver 5G and edge computing across Canada.

By harnessing the power of 5G to increase bandwidth and bring 'Compute + Connectivity' closer to the edge of the network, IBM and TELUS will provide enterprises with the flexibility to intelligently and automatically deploy and manage workloads where low latency and high bandwidth 5G connectivity are needed most.

"The pandemic has shown us how important highly secure and reliable connections are for Canadians, especially in a time of heightened digital transformation," said Claude Guay, president of IBM Canada. "IBM is working closely with leaders like TELUS to use hybrid multi-cloud platforms, such as IBM Cloud Satellite, coupled with industry expertise to bring the power of 5G closer to the customers' data. This helps TELUS deliver value to better enable digital transformation for its enterprise clients."

As a prime systems integrator for the Global Telecommunications industry, IBM Consulting will work with TELUS to enhance business workflows through AI and automation. The two companies will also co-create solutions to help transform the customer experience using the IBM Garage Methodology to drive enterprise design thinking at scale. As a result, TELUS aims to bring new revenue-generating offerings that deliver value and cost-savings to businesses and consumers across industries. The 5G edge computing solutions developed through this partnership will also enable TELUS customers to integrate with public cloud solutions depending on their specific application and operational requirements.

"To unlock the true values and benefits of 5G and develop viable use cases, strategic partnerships must be formed between players in the ecosystem. With IBM, we are combining our award-winning 5G infrastructure with the flexibility of an edge computing platform that will harness the power of transformative technologies across multiple industries," said Ibrahim Gedeon, Chief Technology Officer, TELUS. "Together, we are setting the stage for the rest of the ecosystem and partners to follow suit and adopt our approach to cloud computing, offering more scalability and agility to our customers with cost-effective and improved experience and connectivity."

