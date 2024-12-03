IBI ANNOUNCES EARLY REDEMPTION OF 6.50% DEBENTURES DUE DECEMBER 31, 2025

TORONTO, Dec. 3, 2024 /CNW/ - IBI Group Inc. ("IBI" or the "Company") announced that on November 27, 2024, it had delivered notice to BNY Trust Company of Canada (the "Trustee"), as trustee for and on behalf of the holders of the Company's outstanding 6.50% senior unsecured debentures due December 31, 2025 (the "Debentures"), pursuant to Section 3.1 of the Sixth Supplemental Indenture dated October 2, 2020 between the Company and the Trustee and Section 4.3 of the Trust Indenture dated September 30, 2009 between the Company and the predecessor trustee, CIBC Mellon Trust Company (as supplemented from time to time, and collectively, the "Trust Indenture"), that the Company will, with effect as of December 31, 2024 (the "Redemption Date"), redeem all issued and outstanding Debentures, plus accrued interest thereon. Details of the redemption of the Debentures were made available to all holders of the Debentures pursuant to a bulletin issued through the facilities of Clearing and Depositary Services Inc.

As of the date hereof, there is an aggregate principal amount of $31,093,000.00 of Debentures issued and outstanding. Accordingly, on the Redemption Date, subject to compliance with the Trust Indenture, each holder of Debentures will receive a total redemption payment of $1,032.50 per each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, representing the aggregate of $1,000 in principal amount and $32.50 in accrued and unpaid interest thereon to, but excluding, the Redemption Date.

ABOUT ARCADIS / IBI GROUP

On September 27, 2022, Arcadis N.V. completed its acquisition of IBI.

Arcadis is the world's leading company delivering data-driven sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy solutions for natural and built assets. We are more than 36,000 architects, data analysts, designers, engineers, project planners, water management and sustainability experts, all driven by our passion for improving quality of life. As part of our commitment to accelerating a planet positive future, we work with our clients to make sustainable project choices, combining digital and human innovation, and embracing future-focused skills across the environment, energy and water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. We operate in over 30 countries, and in 2023 reported €5.0 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

