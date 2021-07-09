IBC deploys Virtual Community Assistance Mobile Pavilion to assist in Southern Alberta

CAMP is staffed with trained insurance industry personnel who are on hand at IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) to help address consumer questions.

"Following the devastating hailstorm of July 2, we want to ensure that consumers know we are here to help," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Western & Pacific, IBC. "Severe weather events like these cause significant turmoil and stress for homeowners. IBC and insurers are ready to assist residents and businesses that have suffered damage."

Over 15,000 claims have been reported to insurers to date, and the insurance industry has activated response plans to assist policyholders who experienced damage from this severe storm.

What is covered?

IBC recommends consumers reach out to their insurance representative to understand their exact insurance coverage.

Standard home and business insurance policies cover damage caused by hail or wind . This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered.

. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage to your home and contents from water entering through openings suddenly caused by wind or hail. Pre-existing damage is not covered. Damage to vehicles from wind, hail or water is covered if you have purchased comprehensive or all perils car insurance .

. Damage to mobile homes or trailers from hail or wind may be covered.

What should I do if the storm damaged my property?

Once it is safe to do so, consumers should:

Assess the damage and contact their insurance representative. Most insurers have 24-hour claims services.

Be as detailed as possible when providing information on damage.

List all damaged items, assemble proofs of purchase/receipts or warranties, if possible, and take pictures of damaged property.

Keep all receipts related to cleanup and other expenses resulting from the event.

How can I make a claim?

Consumers can take the following steps to begin the insurance claims process:

Assess and document the damage. Taking photos can be helpful. Contact your insurance representative to report the damage. Document who you spoke to and when you spoke to them. Keep notes and be as detailed as possible when providing information. Be sure to keep all receipts related to cleanup. If you need further information about home, business or car insurance, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422) or [email protected] .

For more insurance information related to hail damage and other severe weather events, visit IBC.ca.

