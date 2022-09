IBC Cautions Residents in Atlantic Canada: Take steps to prepare for Hurricane Fiona

HALIFAX, NS, Sept. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - In anticipation of Hurricane Fiona, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC) is sharing the following tips and advice to help keep you, your family and property safe.

"A hurricane can cause extensive damage regardless of its category. Being prepared for any severe weather event is important for your personal and financial security," said Amanda Dean, Vice-President, Atlantic, IBC. "We want to ensure that residents in Atlantic Canada are ready for strong wind or heavy rains that Hurricane Fiona may bring to the region. Even a significantly weakened hurricane can carry winds strong enough to cause widespread destruction."

IBC's Top 10 Tips to Prepare for a Hurricane

Dust off your emergency preparedness plan for your family, and assemble disaster safety kits for your home, car and office. Move valuable items in your basement to higher levels in your home. Pull out your detailed home inventory, and check that it is updated. Protect or move property that may be damaged by flying debris. Have someone check your property if you are away. Make sure downspouts are clear of debris and direct water away from your home. Charge handheld electronics and have back-up power sources available. Secure any loose patio furniture and barbecues. If possible, protect and/or store your boat. Have a professional remove any at-risk tree branches or other items that could cause damage to your property or that of others.

Rest Easier. Know What's Covered.

When we don't have an imminent storm, talk to your insurance representative to make sure you have appropriate coverage. Now is a good time to remind yourself of the policy that you have in place.

Water damage in a basement due to a sewer backup is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional sewer backup coverage.

Overland flood damage, which occurs when bodies of water such as rivers overflow onto dry land, is only covered if you have purchased specific, optional overland flood coverage. However, if you live in a known flood plain, this coverage may not be available.

Damage to homes caused by wind is usually covered. This includes damage caused by flying debris or falling branches or trees, or damage caused by water entering through openings caused by the above.

If you have purchased comprehensive or all perils automobile insurance coverage, damage to your vehicles from wind or water is usually covered. This coverage is not mandatory, so check your policy.

In certain circumstances, homeowners who are unable to return home due to insured damage are entitled to additional living expenses.

Resources

Anyone with questions about their individual policy should contact their insurance representative.

For general insurance information, contact IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1‑844-2ask-IBC (1-844-227-5422 ext. 228) or visit IBC.ca/disaster.

