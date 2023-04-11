Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley Launch Brother's Bond Bourbon, the Award-Winning Craft Whiskey, Now Available in Ontario

Brother's Bond Bourbon Expands Its Distribution into Canada, Marking the Brand's First International Market

TORONTO, April 11, 2023 /CNW/ -- Today, Brother's Bond Bourbon announces the international distribution of the brand's award-winning whiskey portfolio in Canada, now available at the LCBO. As one of the fastest-growing ultra-premium bourbon brands, Brother's Bond Bourbon was created in 2021 by longtime friends and hit television show 'The Vampire Diaries' on-screen brothers Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley.

The brand launched in 2021 with Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey. The award-winning whiskey has received industry accolades, including ASCOT Awards Platinum and Gold, TAG Awards Platinum, Gold, Double Gold & Best in Show, San Francisco Wine & Spirits Competition Gold, John Barleycorn Awards Gold, and more.

"It's been a fulfilling accomplishment to create a brand that pours quality craftsmanship into every batch and bottle," said Co-founder Ian Somerhalder. "This has been a passion project of ours, and we are so excited to bond with fans and whiskey lovers alike in Canada," said Co-founder Paul Wesley.

To celebrate the distribution expansion, Somerhalder and Wesley will be hosting an intimate bottle signing at LCBO's flagship store at Queens Quay East & Cooper Street in Toronto, Ontario, between 11:15 am and 12:45 pm on Tuesday, April 11. For more information, visit the Facebook event page to learn about the signing details.

"After the brand's incredible success in the United States, and becoming the most followed spirits brand on Instagram, we are thrilled to expand our distribution internationally, starting with Canada," said Vincent Hanna, Chief Executive Officer. "We look forward to developing more high-quality offerings and growing the brand's reach to whiskey lovers around the world."

Brother's Bond Bourbon (40% ABV; SRP $69.95) is also available in British Columbia, Alberta, Manitoba, and Quebec. Brother's Bond Bourbon will be releasing additional SKUs and increasing distribution to the Atlantic provinces later in 2023.

For more information, visit www.brothersbondbourbon.com and follow on Instagram and Facebook @brothersbondbourbon and Twitter @brothersbond.

About Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Created by Ian Somerhalder and Paul Wesley, Brother's Bond Bourbon is rooted in their friendship, both on and off-screen for over a decade. Brother's Bond Bourbon is a nod to their on-screen characters, their shared love for great bourbon, and a reflection of the brotherhood they've formed over the years. Brother's Bond aimed to create the perfect bourbon that is elegant and exceptionally smooth, complex, and balanced with a touch of sweetness and spice. As the most followed alcohol brand on Instagram (with over 1.86 million followers), Brother's bond is a story of time and quality, with the goal of using their platform to help reverse climate change by giving back a portion of proceeds to support regenerative farming practices.

Brother's Bond Bourbon award-winning whiskey, Brother's Bond Straight Bourbon ($69.95 CDN) can be found at select online and in-store retailers found here.

