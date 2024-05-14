IAMS FOR LIFE™ CARAVAN RETURNS TO PROMOTE OVERALL PET HEALTH

Canadian pet parents can take advantage of free informational and interactive sessions with pet experts, grooming for cats and dogs, wellness resources and fun giveaways

BOLTON, ON, May 14, 2024 /CNW/ - The IAMS™ brand, proudly part of the Mars family of brands, is providing pet parents with access to expert advice, wellness resources and fun giveaways this summer. As a brand that goes further to help keep pets happy and healthy for life, IAMS believes routine care including regular vet visits, proper diet and exercise, and regular grooming, is key to the overall well-being of cats and dogs. To continue supporting pet parents, the IAMS For Life Caravan is back, stopping at more locations across Ontario, and bringing back some of last year's most impactful services while adding new ones to help ensure the health needs of pets are continuously met.

"IAMS goes beyond nutrition and puts health at the heart of everything it does, which is why we're delighted to expand the IAMS For Life Caravan this year," says Animesh Kumar, Marketing Director, Mars Petcare Canada. "We are not only increasing the number of locations from six in 2023 to 26 this year, but also introducing pet experts at all of our weekend stops, which helps our overall goal of providing more Canadians with valuable resources that will help them take the best care of their pets."

New this year, the IAMS For Life Caravan will introduce IAMS PetTalks: dog and cat experts will speak live at weekend festival events on a wide range of topics related to overall pet behaviour and wellbeing. Pet parents will get to see PetTalks recorded at the Caravan and then have a chance to speak directly with the expert afterwards. Pet experts on the tour include:

Melissa Millett , Pet & Unique Tricks Training, at Spring into Summer in Kingston on May 18 , and The Bentway in Toronto on June 8

, Pet & Unique Tricks Training, at Spring into Summer in on , and The Bentway in on Tess Morgan , Pet Separation & Anxiety Specialist, at Storybook Gardens in London on June 15 , and Wienerfest in Woodstock on June 23

, Pet Separation & Anxiety Specialist, at Storybook Gardens in on , and Wienerfest in on Deena Cooper , Animal Behaviour Specialist, at Wienerfest in Woodstock on June 22-23

At the end of the tour, all IAMS PetTalks sessions will be available on Spotify, in episodes that are the perfect length to listen to while walking your dog.

The IAMS For Life Caravan will be on tour from May 18 to June 24, visiting multiple locations across Southern Ontario. A licensed groomer will be available at every stop, providing complimentary 30-minute grooming sessions complete with ear cleanings, nail clippings, a brush out, and paw pad shaving for dogs and cats. Grooming sessions will be available through advance booking or walk-up requests on a first-come, first-served basis. Visitors and their pets can also benefit from a dog play area, a prize wheel, a photo wall and other surprises.

For more information on the tour including locations, hours and pet expert availability, or to sign up for a complimentary grooming session visit www.iams.ca/en/iamsforlifecaravan.

About the IAMS™ Brand

The IAMS™ brand is dedicated to helping dogs and cats live happy, healthy lives and believes high-quality nutrition truly makes a difference. IAMS is driven to create pet-specific nutritional solutions that are tailored across every life-stage, pet size and health need. Through years observing the behaviour of dogs and cats, combined with research and dietary findings, the IAMS brand believes that the right diet can help pets support immunity, maintain muscle, and promote healthy digestion. IAMS products are made with high-quality ingredients and unique recipes that give your pet our best nutrition possible. When you choose IAMS dog or cat food, you're choosing high-quality food that will help you see visible differences in your furry friend. For more information, visit IAMS.ca.

ABOUT MARS, INCORPORATED

For more than a century, Mars, Incorporated has been driven by the belief that the world we want tomorrow starts with how we do business today. This common purpose unites our 140,000+ Associates. It is at the center of who we are as a global, family-owned business, and it fuels how we are transforming, innovating, and evolving to make a positive impact on the world.

Every year, our diverse and expanding portfolio of quality confectionery, food, and pet care products and services delight millions of people and supports millions of pets. With more than $47 billion in annual sales, we produce some of the world's best-loved brands including Ben's Original™, CESAR®, Cocoavia®, DOVE®, EXTRA®, KIND®, M&M's®, SNICKERS®, PEDIGREE®, ROYAL CANIN®, and WHISKAS®. We are creating a better world for pets through nutrition, breakthrough programs in diagnostics, wearable health monitoring, DNA testing, pet welfare and comprehensive veterinary care with AniCura, BANFIELD™, BLUEPEARL™, Linnaeus and VCA™.

We know we can only be truly successful if our partners and the communities in which we operate prosper. The Mars Five Principles – Quality, Responsibility, Mutuality, Efficiency and Freedom – inspire our Associates to act every day to help create a better world tomorrow in which the planet, its people and pets can thrive. For more information about Mars, please visit www.mars.com. Join us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.

