IAMC-TMX Strengthens Indigenous Capacity along the TMX Route

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 10, 2022 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the Trans Mountain Expansion and Existing Pipeline (IAMC-TMX) today is celebrating the success of its Call for Proposals and Continuous Funding Programs.

In total, 100 project applications have been received totalling $8.39 million from four streams: Emergency Management, Indigenous Monitoring, Marine Shipping and Socio-Economic Effects. Each stream had three possible focus areas: planning activities, equipment purchase and training and skills development.

Examples of projects that are receiving funding are:

Seven Generations Environmental Services, BC – $149,999 to enhance Indigenous monitoring and environmental management to support Indigenous monitors to safely conduct fieldwork by purchasing equipment and providing training for capacity building, which includes participation in TMX project monitoring activities. Seven Generations Environmental is an Indigenous owned and operated environmental services company equally shared by six Stó:lō First Nation Communities.





Skwah (Sqwá) First Nation, BC – $149,999 to house an Emergency Operations Center and purchase equipment to help protect Skwah (Sqwá) First Nation's forested and residential areas from emergencies such as fires or potential impacts of the TMX project. The addition of infrastructure to Skwah (Sqwá) First Nation's sweat lodge grounds enhances their capacity to restore balance and harmony related to any adverse socio-economic impacts of TMX with traditional ceremonies open to Indigenous and non-Indigenous people.





Louis Bull Tribe, AB – $49,999 to expand an Indigenous Knowledge Training program for Louis Bull Tribe Indigenous Monitors who participate in various monitoring programs. Louis Bull Tribe is protecting and upholding Indigenous values and Natural law with the goal of having a holistic understanding of their territory and the impacts within it as stewards of the land. Louis Bull Tribe is building their governmental capacity and ability to monitor projects such as the TMX project to improve consultation and greater protect their rights should unforeseen impact be identified.

Quotes

"I am pleased to see the success of the IAMC-TMX funding programs and the meaningful ways they support Indigenous participation in the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. Investing in these Indigenous-led projects creates new local economic opportunities and advances economic reconciliation, while helping to equip communities along the route with the skills, training and infrastructure they need to be ready for the Trans Mountain Expansion."

- The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources

"I am grateful to all the communities who have developed meaningful and innovative initiatives that will support them in addressing concerns related to the Trans Mountain Expansion Project. I am pleased that the IAMC-TMX partnership continues to provide significant support to communities."

- Michelle Wilsdon, Indigenous Co-Chair, IAMC-TMX

"The IAMC-TMX funding programs have been wonderful opportunities to access capacity funding to support employment, training, and business opportunities for our Indigenous owned company."

- Christine Dedrick, Project Coordinator, Seven Generations Environmental Services

"Sqwá (Skwah) First Nation responded to the IAMC-TMX Call for Proposals and we are very grateful for approvals of all three applications. This includes the purchase of needed infrastructure for our sweat lodge grounds to boost our capacity to respond to potential adverse socio-economic impacts of TMX construction, and post-construction, through our sweat lodge ceremonies in a safe environment."

- Eddie Gardner, Councillor, Lands and Resources Portfolio, and Chief and Council, Skwah (Sqwá) First Nation

"Louis Bull Tribe appreciates the support the IAMC-TMX has provided to Indigenous communities impacted by the TMX project. This funding demonstrates Canada's sincerity in reconciling with Indigenous communities as well as its respect for our rights and cultural way of life that is deeply connected to land; programs such as this help us restore our rightful place as "stewards of the land".

- Melanie Daniels B.Sc., Consultation & Land Manager, Louis Bull Tribe

