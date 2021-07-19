IAMC-TMX Launches Call for Proposals for Communities along Route

VANCOUVER, BC, July 19, 2021 /CNW/ - The Indigenous Advisory and Monitoring Committee for the Trans Mountain Expansion and Existing Pipeline (IAMC-TMX) today launched a Call for Proposals that will allow all communities along the route to access up to $49,999 in funding to be used for projects related to the Trans Mountain Expansion and Existing Pipeline.

Tribal Councils or Not-For-Profit organizations are also eligible to receive funding if they are applying on behalf of one or more of the 129 potentially impacted Indigenous communities.

The Call for Proposals has a streamlined application process that makes it easier for communities to complete and that will also allow for funds to be quickly disbursed. Communities will be able to apply through four streams: Emergency Management, Indigenous Monitoring, Marine Shipping and Socio-Economic Effects. Each stream has three possible areas of focus: planning activities, equipment purchase and training and skills development.

Examples include emergency response vehicles (both land and sea), Indigenous monitoring needs analysis, Incident Command System training, cumulative effects assessments, and equipment to support community response initiatives or socio-economic monitoring.

Beginning today, proposals will be approved on an ongoing basis until September 30. Once approved, all projects must be completed by March 31, 2022.

Quotes

"The Call for Proposals is a way for Indigenous communities to respond to the impacts of the Trans Mountain Expansion Project and allows them to address ongoing opportunities or issues related to construction or to plan for when the pipeline is operational."

- Raymond Cardinal, Interim Indigenous Co-Chair, IAMC-TMX

"This funding opportunity is an example of the partnership between the Government of Canada and Indigenous peoples and aligns with the Committee's priority of reaching as many communities as possible."

- Tracy Fleck, Federal Co-Chair, IAMC-TMX

For More Information:

SOURCE Natural Resources Canada-Indigenous Partnerships Office

For further information: Kathy Liu, IAMC-TMX Communications, 604-355-2977, Email: [email protected]

Related Links

http//www.nrcan.gc.ca

