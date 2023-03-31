QUEBEC CITY, March 31, 2023 /CNW/ - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance") announces that it has completed today the redemption of all of its issued and outstanding Non–Cumulative 5–Year Rate Reset Class A Preferred Shares Series I (the "Series I Preferred Shares"). iA Insurance has paid to the holders of the Series I Preferred Shares the redemption price of $25 less any taxes required to be withheld or deducted.

