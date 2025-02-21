QUEBEC CITY, Feb. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - iA Financial Corporation Inc. announces that it has completed today the redemption of all of its 2.400% Subordinated Debentures due February 21, 2030 (the "Debentures") by payment of the redemption price of $1,012.00 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of (i) $1,000 and (ii) all accrued and unpaid interest.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).



iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

Information: Investor Relations, Caroline Drouin, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 103281, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Chantal Corbeil, Office phone: 514-247-0465, Email: [email protected] mailto:[email protected]