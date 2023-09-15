QUEBEC CITY, Sept. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. announced today that it has completed the previously announced redemption of its 3.30% Subordinated Debentures due September 15, 2028 (the "Debentures") pursuant to the notice of redemption sent to registered holders of Debentures on August 14, 2023. These debentures represent a principal amount of $400 million. Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. has paid a redemption amount of $1,016.50 for each $1,000 principal amount of Debentures, being equal to the aggregate of (i) $1,000 and (ii) all accrued and unpaid interest.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a tradename under which iA Financial Corporation Inc. operates and a trademark of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. used under license.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]