QUEBEC CITY, Dec. 2, 2024 /CNW/ - iA Financial Group (the "Company") announced today an offering of $400 million aggregate principal amount of 4.131% fixed/floating unsecured subordinated debentures (the "Debentures") due December 5, 2034 (the "Offering").

The Offering is expected to close on or about December 5, 2024. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the Debentures for general corporate purposes, which may include investments in subsidiaries and repayment of indebtedness.

The Debentures will mature on December 5, 2034. Interest on the Debentures at the rate of 4.131% per annum will be payable in arrears in equal semi-annual installments on June 5 and December 5, in each year, commencing on June 5, 2025 and continuing until December 5, 2029. From December 5, 2029, interest on the Debentures will be payable at a rate per annum equal to Daily Compounded CORRA plus 1.35% payable quarterly in arrears on the 5th day of each of March, June, September and December in each year, commencing on March 5, 2030.

The Offering is being done on a best-efforts agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by National Bank Financial Markets, RBC Capital Markets and TD Securities, as co-leads and bookrunners, and including, BMO Capital Markets, CIBC Capital Markets, Scotiabank, iA Private Wealth Inc., Casgrain & Company Limited and UBS Investment Bank.

The Debentures will be offered in each of the provinces of Canada under a shelf prospectus supplement (the "Prospectus Supplement") to the Company's short form base shelf prospectus dated April 25, 2024 (the "Shelf Prospectus").

Forward-looking Statements

This document may contain statements relating to strategies used by iA Financial Group or statements that are predictive in nature, that depend upon or refer to future events or conditions, or that include words such as "may", "will", "could", "should", "would", "suspect", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "believe", "estimate", and "continue" (or the negative thereof), as well as words such as "objective", "goal", "guidance", "outlook" and "forecast", or other similar words or expressions. Such statements constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of securities laws. In this document, forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, information concerning the closing of the Offering and the use of proceeds therefrom. These statements are not historical facts; they represent only expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and are subject to change.

Although iA Financial Group believes that the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable, such statements involve risks and uncertainties, and undue reliance should not be placed on such statements. In addition, certain material factors or assumptions are applied in making forward-looking statements, and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements.

Material factors and risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include, but are not limited to: general business and economic conditions; level of competition and consolidation and ability to adapt products and services to market or customer changes; information technology, data protection, governance and management, including privacy breach, and information security risks, including cyber risks; level of inflation; performance and volatility of equity markets; interest rate fluctuations; hedging strategy risks; accuracy of information received from counterparties and the ability of counterparties to meet their obligations; unexpected changes in pricing or reserving assumptions; the occurrence of natural or man-made disasters, international conflicts, pandemic diseases (such as the COVID-19 pandemic) and acts of terrorism; iA Financial Group liquidity risk, including the availability of funding to meet financial liabilities as they come due; mismanagement or dependance on third-party relationships in a supply chain context; ability to attract, develop and retain key employees; risk of inappropriate design, implementation or use of complex models; fraud risk; changes in laws and regulations, including tax laws; contractual and legal disputes; actions by regulatory authorities that may affect the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; changes made to capital and liquidity guidelines; risks associated with the regional or global political and social environment; and climate-related risks including extreme weather events or longer-term climate changes and the transition to a low-carbon economy, iA Financial Group's ability to satisfy stakeholder expectations on environmental, social and governance issues; and downgrades in the financial strength or credit ratings of iA Financial Corporation or its subsidiaries.

Material factors and assumptions used in the preparation of financial outlooks include, but are not limited to: accuracy of estimates, assumptions and judgments under applicable accounting policies, and no material change in accounting standards and policies applicable to the Company; no material variation in interest rates; no significant changes to the Company's effective tax rate; no material changes in the level of the Company's regulatory capital requirements; availability of options for deployment of excess capital; credit experience, mortality, morbidity, longevity and policyholder behavior being in line with actuarial experience studies; investment returns being in line with the Company's expectations and consistent with historical trends; different business growth rates per business unit; no unexpected changes in the economic, competitive, insurance, legal or regulatory environment or actions by regulatory authorities that could have a material impact on the business or operations of iA Financial Group or its business partners; no unexpected change in the number of shares outstanding; and the non-materialization of risks or other factors mentioned or discussed elsewhere in this document or found in the "Risk Management" section of the Company's Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2023 that could influence the Company's performance or results.

Economic and financial uncertainty in a context of geopolitical tensions – Unfavorable economic conditions and financial instability are causing some concern, with persistent inflation, further deterioration in the credit market due to high-rate environment, rising defaults and declining realizable value, and higher unemployment. The war in Ukraine, the Israeli-Hamas conflict spreading to other regions, and the strategic competition between the United States and China are also causing instability in global markets. In addition, 2024 is a record year for elections in 50 countries, including the United States. These events, among others, could lead to reduced consumer and investor confidence, significant financial volatility and more limited growth opportunities, consequently potentially affecting the Company's financial outlook, results and operations.

Additional information about the material factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from expectations and about material factors or assumptions applied in making forward-looking statements may be found in the "Risk Management" section of the Management's Discussion and Analysis for 2023, the "Management of Risks Associated with Financial Instruments" note to the audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2023 and elsewhere in iA Financial Group's filings with the Canadian Securities Administrators, which are available for review at www.sedarplus.ca.

The forward-looking statements in this document reflect iA Financial Group's expectations as of the date of this document. iA Financial Group does not undertake to update or release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this document or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol IAG (common shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

