QUEBEC CITY, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the proxy solicitation circular dated March 12, 2024 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 12, 2024 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

New Audit Committee Chair

iA Financial Group announces the appointment of a new Audit Committee Chair. Danielle G. Morin, who served as Chair of the Audit Committee for five years and who has informed us of her intention not to stand for re‑election to the Board this year, completed her term of office as a director on 9 May 2024, Ms. Ginette Maillé succeeds Ms. Morin as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Maillé is a chartered professional accountant with over 30 years' financial experience.

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 9, 2024.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 69,979,225 99.89 74,920 0.11 Benoit Daignault 69,990,906 99.91 63,239 0.09 Martin Gagnon 69,469,712 99.17 584,433 0.83 Alka Gautam 70,001,531 99.92 52,614 0.08 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 69,977,244 99.89 76,901 0.11 Emma K. Griffin 69,484,937 99.19 569,208 0.81 Ginette Maillé 69,417,510 99.09 636,635 0.91 Jacques Martin 67,658,490 96.58 2,395,655 3.42 Monique Mercier 68,766,483 98.16 1,287,662 1.84 Marc Poulin 69,187,393 98.76 866,752 1.24 Suzanne Rancourt 69,012,715 98.51 1,041,430 1.49 Denis Ricard 69,994,140 99.91 60,005 0.09 Ouma Sananikone 69,467,192 99.16 586,953 0.84 Rebecca Schechter 69,522,473 99.24 531,672 0.76 Ludwig W. Willisch 69,976,628 99.89 77,517 0.11

2. Appointment of external auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 62,873,131 89.63 7,270,760 10.37

3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation, was approved.

Votes for % Votes against % 64,645,356 92.28 5,408,537 7.72

4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1

The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Incentive pay tied to ESG goals for all employees, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 1,990,472 2.84 68,063,285 97.16

5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2

The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – In-person annual shareholder meetings, passed.

Votes For % Votes Against % 37,284,712 53.22 32,768,979 46.78

6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Appointment of the auditor, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 6,582,235 9.40 63,471,855 90.60

7. Shareholder Proposal No. 4

The Shareholder Proposal No. 4 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For % Votes Against % 14,216,067 20.29 55,838,023 79.71

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld % William F. Chinery 113,575,222 100 0 0 Nicolas Darveau-Garneau 113,575,222 100 0 0 Martin Gagnon 113,575,222 100 0 0 Emma K. Griffin 113,575,222 100 0 0 Jacques Martin 113,575,222 100 0 0 Denis Ricard 113,575,222 100 0 0 Ouma Sananikone 113,575,222 100 0 0 Rebecca Schechter 113,575,222 100 0 0

2. Election of directors by participating policyholders

Each of the nominees for the participating policyholders listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee Votes for % Votes withheld/Against % Benoit Daignault 304 95.90 27 4.10 Ginette Maillé 309 97.17 22 2.83 Monique Mercier 308 96.86 23 3.14 Suzanne Rancourt 306 96.53 25 3.47 Marc Poulin 309 96.56 22 3.44

3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor.

Votes for % Votes withheld % 113,575,222 100 0 0

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.

