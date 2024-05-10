iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results Français

iA Financial Group

May 10, 2024, 14:41 ET

QUEBEC CITY, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the proxy solicitation circular dated March 12, 2024 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 12, 2024 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").

New Audit Committee Chair

iA Financial Group announces the appointment of a new Audit Committee Chair. Danielle G. Morin, who served as Chair of the Audit Committee for five years and who has informed us of her intention not to stand for re‑election to the Board this year, completed her term of office as a director on 9 May 2024, Ms. Ginette Maillé succeeds Ms. Morin as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Maillé is a chartered professional accountant with over 30 years' financial experience.

Voting results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 9, 2024.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of directors by common shareholders
Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

William F. Chinery

69,979,225

99.89

74,920

0.11

Benoit Daignault

69,990,906

99.91

63,239

0.09

Martin Gagnon

69,469,712

99.17

584,433

0.83

Alka Gautam

70,001,531

99.92

52,614

0.08

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

69,977,244

99.89

76,901

0.11

Emma K. Griffin

69,484,937

99.19

569,208

0.81

Ginette Maillé

69,417,510

99.09

636,635

0.91

Jacques Martin

67,658,490

96.58

2,395,655

3.42

Monique Mercier

68,766,483

98.16

1,287,662

1.84

Marc Poulin

69,187,393

98.76

866,752

1.24

Suzanne Rancourt

69,012,715

98.51

1,041,430

1.49

Denis Ricard

69,994,140

99.91

60,005

0.09

Ouma Sananikone

69,467,192

99.16

586,953

0.84

Rebecca Schechter

69,522,473

99.24

531,672

0.76

Ludwig W. Willisch

69,976,628

99.89

77,517

0.11

2. Appointment of external auditor
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

62,873,131

89.63

7,270,760

10.37

3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation
The advisory resolution on executive compensation, was approved.

Votes for

%

Votes against

%

64,645,356

92.28

5,408,537

7.72

4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1
The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Incentive pay tied to ESG goals for all employees, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

1,990,472

2.84

68,063,285

97.16

5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2
The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – In-person annual shareholder meetings, passed.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

37,284,712

53.22

32,768,979

46.78

6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3
The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Appointment of the auditor, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

6,582,235

9.40

63,471,855

90.60

7. Shareholder Proposal No. 4
The Shareholder Proposal No. 4 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

14,216,067

20.29

55,838,023

79.71

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder
Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

William F. Chinery

113,575,222

100

0

0

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

113,575,222

100

0

0

Martin Gagnon

113,575,222

100

0

0

Emma K. Griffin

113,575,222

100

0

0

Jacques Martin

113,575,222

100

0

0

Denis Ricard

113,575,222

100

0

0

Ouma Sananikone

113,575,222

100

0

0

Rebecca Schechter

113,575,222

100

0

0

2. Election of directors by participating policyholders
Each of the nominees for the participating policyholders listed in the Information Document was elected.

Name of nominee

Votes for

%

Votes withheld/Against

%

Benoit Daignault

304

95.90

27

4.10

Ginette Maillé

309

97.17

22

2.83

Monique Mercier

308

96.86

23

3.14

Suzanne Rancourt

306

96.53

25

3.47

Marc Poulin

309

96.56

22

3.44

3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor.

Votes for

%

Votes withheld

%

113,575,222

100

0

0

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected], ia.ca

iA Financial Group

