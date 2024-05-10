May 10, 2024, 14:41 ET
QUEBEC CITY, May 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce that the nominees listed in the proxy solicitation circular dated March 12, 2024 ("Circular"), were elected as directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. ("iA Financial Corporation") and the nominees listed in the Information Document for Participating Policyholders dated March 12, 2024 ("Information Document") were elected as directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. ("iA Insurance").
iA Financial Group announces the appointment of a new Audit Committee Chair. Danielle G. Morin, who served as Chair of the Audit Committee for five years and who has informed us of her intention not to stand for re‑election to the Board this year, completed her term of office as a director on 9 May 2024, Ms. Ginette Maillé succeeds Ms. Morin as Chair of the Audit Committee. Ms. Maillé is a chartered professional accountant with over 30 years' financial experience.
iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on May 9, 2024.
1. Election of directors by common shareholders
Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the Circular was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
William F. Chinery
|
69,979,225
|
99.89
|
74,920
|
0.11
|
Benoit Daignault
|
69,990,906
|
99.91
|
63,239
|
0.09
|
Martin Gagnon
|
69,469,712
|
99.17
|
584,433
|
0.83
|
Alka Gautam
|
70,001,531
|
99.92
|
52,614
|
0.08
|
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|
69,977,244
|
99.89
|
76,901
|
0.11
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
69,484,937
|
99.19
|
569,208
|
0.81
|
Ginette Maillé
|
69,417,510
|
99.09
|
636,635
|
0.91
|
Jacques Martin
|
67,658,490
|
96.58
|
2,395,655
|
3.42
|
Monique Mercier
|
68,766,483
|
98.16
|
1,287,662
|
1.84
|
Marc Poulin
|
69,187,393
|
98.76
|
866,752
|
1.24
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
69,012,715
|
98.51
|
1,041,430
|
1.49
|
Denis Ricard
|
69,994,140
|
99.91
|
60,005
|
0.09
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
69,467,192
|
99.16
|
586,953
|
0.84
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
69,522,473
|
99.24
|
531,672
|
0.76
|
Ludwig W. Willisch
|
69,976,628
|
99.89
|
77,517
|
0.11
2. Appointment of external auditor
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Financial Corporation's external auditor.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
62,873,131
|
89.63
|
7,270,760
|
10.37
3. Advisory vote on the Corporation's approach to executive compensation
The advisory resolution on executive compensation, was approved.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes against
|
%
|
64,645,356
|
92.28
|
5,408,537
|
7.72
4. Shareholder Proposal No. 1
The Shareholder Proposal No. 1 - Incentive pay tied to ESG goals for all employees, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
1,990,472
|
2.84
|
68,063,285
|
97.16
5. Shareholder Proposal No. 2
The Shareholder Proposal No. 2 – In-person annual shareholder meetings, passed.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
37,284,712
|
53.22
|
32,768,979
|
46.78
6. Shareholder Proposal No. 3
The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 - Appointment of the auditor, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
6,582,235
|
9.40
|
63,471,855
|
90.60
7. Shareholder Proposal No. 4
The Shareholder Proposal No. 4 - Advisory vote on environmental policies, was rejected.
|
Votes For
|
%
|
Votes Against
|
%
|
14,216,067
|
20.29
|
55,838,023
|
79.71
For iA Insurance:
1. Election of directors by the sole common shareholder
Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the Information Document was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
William F. Chinery
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Nicolas Darveau-Garneau
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Martin Gagnon
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Emma K. Griffin
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Jacques Martin
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Denis Ricard
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Ouma Sananikone
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
|
Rebecca Schechter
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
2. Election of directors by participating policyholders
Each of the nominees for the participating policyholders listed in the Information Document was elected.
|
Name of nominee
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld/Against
|
%
|
Benoit Daignault
|
304
|
95.90
|
27
|
4.10
|
Ginette Maillé
|
309
|
97.17
|
22
|
2.83
|
Monique Mercier
|
308
|
96.86
|
23
|
3.14
|
Suzanne Rancourt
|
306
|
96.53
|
25
|
3.47
|
Marc Poulin
|
309
|
96.56
|
22
|
3.44
3. Appointment of external auditor by the sole common shareholder
Deloitte LLP was appointed as iA Insurance's external auditor.
|
Votes for
|
%
|
Votes withheld
|
%
|
113,575,222
|
100
|
0
|
0
Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedarplus.ca.
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).
iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.
SOURCE iA Financial Group
For further information: Investor Relations, Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations, Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684‐5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected], ia.ca
Share this article