iA Financial Group announces annual meeting voting results

iA Financial Group

May 07, 2021, 15:13 ET

QUEBEC CITY, May 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - Jacques Martin, Chair of the Board of iA Financial Group, is pleased to announce the election of two new directors to the Boards of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (« iA Financial Corporation ») and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (« iA Insurance »). They are Suzanne Rancourt and William F. Chinery.

Suzanne Rancourt – Mrs. Rancourt is a corporate director with more than 30 years of experience in consulting and management in finance and information technology. From 2006 to 2016, she was Vice-President Enterprise Risks and Internal Audit at CGI. Since her arrival at CGI in 1985, she held increasingly senior positions in consulting, strategy and information technology, business development, project management and corporate functions in a multinational environment. Prior to her arrival at CGI, Ms. Rancourt began her career as an auditor and worked in operations, finance and accounting in distribution, retail and financial industries.

She holds a bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Université du Québec à Montréal and an ICD.D designation from the Institute of Corporate Directors. She is a Chartered Professional Accountant (CPA, CGA). Ms. Rancourt sits also on the Boards of Directors of WSP and the Institute of Corporate Directors (Quebec).

William F. Chinery is a corporate director. Until early 2013, he was President and Chief Executive Officer of BlackRock Asset Management Canada. During his 13 years with BlackRock and its predecessor, Barclays Global Investors, Mr. Chinery was a Managing Director in both the Toronto and San Francisco offices with various responsibilities including heading the Latin America and the Americas Institutional Business. Prior to BlackRock, he spent 6 years as Senior Vice President Quantitative Products at YMG Capital Management Inc. where he was responsible for managing Tactical Asset Allocation products for pension plans and mutual funds. He started his career at Mercer where he had account responsibility for some of the largest pension plans in Canada. He also started the Mercer Investment Consulting practice. Mr. Chinery is currently on the Board of the Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan and is Chair of their Investment Committee. He is also a member of the Investment Committee of GreenSky Capital Inc.

Mr. Chinery is a Fellow of the Society of Actuaries and a Fellow of the Canadian Institute of Actuaries. He holds a B.Math. with honors from the University of Waterloo and has his ICD.D title from the Institute of Corporate Directors.

With their vast experience and qualities, these two directors will make a great contribution to the Board's activities.

Voting Results

iA Financial Group also announces the results of the votes by ballot held at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 6, 2021.

For iA Financial Corporation:

1. Election of Directors by Common Shareholders

Each of the nominees for the common shareholders listed in the circular was elected.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Mario Albert

81,794,449

99.92

65,869

0.08

William F. Chinery

81,797,945

99.92

63,672

0.08

Benoit Daignault

81,810,475

99.94

49,959

0.06

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

79,675,663

97.33

2,184,783

2.67

Emma K. Griffin

81,633,549

99.72

226,885

0.28

Ginette Maillé

80,900,608

98.83

961,021

1.17

Jacques Martin

74,089,296

90.51

7,771,204

9.49

Monique Mercier

80,563,391

98.42

1,297,109

1.58

Danielle G. Morin

78,740,619

96.19

3,119,869

3.81

Marc Poulin

80,468,222

98.30

1,394,438

1.70

Suzanne Rancourt

81,811,446

99.94

51,202

0.06

Denis Ricard

81,802,615

99.93

60,033

0.07

Louis Têtu

80,408,463

98.22

1,454,185

1.78

2. Appointment of External Auditor

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

76,917,755

93.94

4,961,595

6.06

3. Advisory Vote on the Corporation's Approach to Executive Compensation

The advisory resolution on executive compensation was approved.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

72,509,655

88.58

9,351,916

11.42

4. Amendments to the Corporation's by-laws

A resolution to ratify amendments to the Corporation's by-laws was adopted.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

81,601,478

99.68

262,193

0.32

5.       Shareholder Proposal No. 3

The Shareholder Proposal No. 3 regarding the appointment of a new external auditor was rejected.

Votes For

%

Votes Against

%

5,029,630

6.14

76,830,936

93.86

For iA Insurance:

1. Election of Directors by the sole Common Shareholder

Each of the nominees for the sole common shareholder listed in the information document for participating policyholders was elected.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

William F. Chinery

108 575 222

100

0

0

Benoit Daignault

108 575 222

100

0

0

Nicolas Darveau-Garneau

108 575 222

100

0

0

Emma K. Griffin

108 575 222

100

0

0

Jacques Martin

108 575 222

100

0

0

Marc Poulin

108 575 222

100

0

0

Suzanne Rancourt

108 575 222

100

0

0

Denis Ricard

108 575 222

100

0

0

2. Election of Directors by Participating Policyholders

Each of the following nominees for the participating policyholders was elected.

Name of Nominee

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

Mario Albert

324

93.93

21

6.07

Ginette Maillé

327

94.52

20

5.48

Monique Mercier

327

95.07

17

4.93

Danielle G. Morin

326

94.24

21

5.76

Louis Têtu

327

94.52

20

5.48

3. Appointment of External Auditor by the sole common shareholder

Deloitte LLP was appointed as the corporation's external auditor.

Votes For

%

Votes Withheld

%

108,575,222

100

0

0

Final results for all matters voted on during the annual meeting will be submitted to Canadian securities administrators and will be available on sedar.com.

About iA Financial Group
iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

ia.ca

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

SOURCE iA Financial Group

For further information: Investor Relations: Marie-Annick Bonneau, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 104287, Email: [email protected]; Public Relations: Pierre Picard, Office phone: 418-684-5000, ext. 101660, Email: [email protected]

