QUEBEC CITY, Nov. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - The Board of Directors of iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSX: IAG) announced today the payment of a quarterly dividend of $0.7650 per outstanding common share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. This dividend will be payable on December 15, 2023, to all common shareholders of record at the close of business on November 17, 2023.

iA Financial Corporation Inc. reminds common shareholders who wish to enrol in iA Financial Corporation Inc.'s Dividend Reinvestment and Share Purchase Plan ("DRIP") that they must do so no later than 4:00 p.m. on November 10, 2023, in order to reinvest the next dividend. To enrol, go to the company's website at ia.ca, under About iA, in the Investor Relations/Dividends section. Please note that the common shares issued under the DRIP will be purchased on the secondary market and that no discount will apply.

In addition, the Board of Directors of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. (TSX: IAF) announced today the payment of a dividend of $0.2875 per Non-Cumulative Class A Preferred Share – Series B. This dividend is payable in cash on January 3, 2024, to preferred shareholders of record at November 17, 2023.

For the purposes of the Income Tax Act (Canada) and any corresponding provincial or territorial tax legislation, all dividends paid by iA Financial Corporation Inc. on its common shares and by Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. on its preferred shares are eligible dividends.

About iA Financial Group

iA Financial Group is one of the largest insurance and wealth management groups in Canada, with operations in the United States. Founded in 1892, it is an important Canadian public company and is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbols IAG (common shares) and IAF (preferred shares).

iA Financial Group is a business name and trademark of iA Financial Corporation Inc. and Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.

