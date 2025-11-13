iA Clarington announces retirement of portfolio manager Marc Gagnon and the appointment of Nicolas Caron as lead portfolio manager for the Canadian Leaders mandate

TORONTO, Nov. 13, 2025 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced that Marc Gagnon, Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, North American Equities, iA Global Asset Management ("iAGAM"), and lead portfolio manager for the IA Clarington Canadian Leaders Class ("the Fund"), will be retiring from the industry effective December 29, 2025.

Marc has held progressively senior portfolio management roles at iAGAM, beginning in 1998. For the past 11 years, his skill, experience and proven investment process have delivered strong results for the Fund, in both absolute terms and relative to its peers.

"Congratulations to Marc on an outstanding career. His passion for excellence has left its mark on our firm and provided our clients with an exceptional investment experience," said Catherine Milum, President and CEO, iA Clarington.

Marc's role as lead portfolio manager for the Fund will be transitioned to Nicolas Caron, who joined iAGAM in late October as Vice-President and Portfolio Manager, Head of Canadian Equities. Marc will be working closely with Nicolas until year-end to ensure a seamless transition.

With over 20 years of experience in the asset management industry, Nicolas most recently held the position of Vice-President and Portfolio Manager at State Street Investment Management, where he was responsible for a Canadian equity mandate as well as the Canadian equity sleeves of several global and international mandates. Nicolas is a CFA charterholder and earned a Master of Finance degree from Université de Sherbrooke.

"Marc's career exemplifies what it means to be a truly active manager dedicated to adding value for advisors and investors. We are inspired by his achievements and excited to be collaborating with Nicolas in carrying forward Marc's legacy of excellence," said Jean-René Adam, Managing Director, Head of Public Equities and Global Trading, iAGAM.

The other members of the Fund's portfolio management team – David Caron, Senior Director and Portfolio Manager, North American Equities, iAGAM, and Maxime Houde, Senior Director and Portfolio Manager, Thematic Investments, iAGAM – will continue in their current roles, with David focused on Canadian equities and Maxime responsible for the Fund's U.S. equity sleeve.

There are no changes to the investment objective, risk rating or investment strategy of the Fund as a result of this announcement. If you have any questions, please speak with your financial advisor.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of September 30, 2025, iA Clarington has over $24 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management, comprising both iA Global Asset Management Inc. and Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc., is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management, iAGAM and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management and iAGAM are tradenames under which Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. and its subsidiary iA Global Asset Management Inc. operate.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]