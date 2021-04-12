TORONTO, April 12, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced a number of changes to its lineup of actively managed mutual funds and all-in-one portfolio solutions.

"These changes reflect our commitment to ensuring that our lineup is responsive to the needs of investors and optimally positioned for the evolving opportunities and challenges of a complex market environment," said Adam Elliott, Senior Vice-President & National Sales Manager, iA Clarington.

Please see below a summary of the changes. Important additional details may be found at iaclarington.com/FundChanges2021

Fund mergers (effective August 27, 2021, subject to necessary approvals)

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Continuing Fund portfolio manager Investor vote required IA Clarington Canadian Balanced Class IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc. Yes IA Clarington Canadian Balanced Fund IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc. No IA Clarington Canadian Conservative Equity Class IA Clarington Dividend Growth Class Donny Moss, iA Investment Management Inc.1 Yes IA Clarington Canadian Conservative Equity Fund IA Clarington Dividend Growth Class Donny Moss, iA Investment Management Inc.1 Yes IA Clarington Focused Balanced Class IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc.1 Yes IA Clarington Focused Balanced Fund IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc.1 No IA Clarington Global Bond Fund IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.2 Yes IA Clarington Global Multi-Asset Fund IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.2 No IA Clarington Global Opportunities Class IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.1 Yes IA Clarington Global Opportunities Fund IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.1 No IA Clarington Global Yield Opportunities Fund IA Wealth Conservative Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc.3 No IA Clarington Real Return Bond Fund IA Wealth Core Bond Pool Alexandre Morin, iA Investment Management Inc.1 Yes IA Clarington U.S. Dividend Growth Registered Fund IA Clarington U.S. Dividend Growth Fund Donny Moss, iA Investment Management Inc.1 No IA Clarington Strategic U.S. Growth & Income Fund IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc.1 Yes IA Clarington Yield Opportunities Fund IA Wealth Conservative Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc.3 No Distinction Balanced Class IA Wealth Balanced Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. Yes Distinction Bold Class IA Wealth High Growth Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. Yes Distinction Conservative Class IA Wealth Moderate Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. Yes Distinction Growth Class IA Wealth Growth Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. Yes Distinction Prudent Class IA Wealth Moderate Portfolio Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. Yes

Effective April 12, 2021, the proposed Terminating Funds will be closed to new purchases and switches. Please note some Funds were closed to new purchases and switches prior to April 12. 1The Terminating Fund and the Continuing Fund are managed by the same portfolio manager(s). 2Loomis Sayles will assume portfolio management responsibilities for the Terminating Fund on April 19. 3The Terminating Fund and the Continuing Fund are managed by the same lead portfolio manager.

Fund terminations (effective July 16, 2021)

Terminating Fund IA Clarington Emerging Markets Bond Fund IA Clarington International Equity Fund

Effective April 12, 2021, the Funds will be closed to purchases and transfers in.

Expanded series

Fund New series IA Clarington Inhance Conservative SRI Portfolio A (FE, DSC, LL) F (Fee based) IA Clarington Inhance Monthly Income SRI Portfolio A (FE, DSC, LL) F (Fee based)

Portfolio manager addition & investment strategy update

Fund Changes IA Clarington Canadian Leaders Class - Jean-Pierre Chevalier, iA Investment Management Inc. (iAIM), has been appointed portfolio manager, joining lead portfolio manager Marc Gagnon, iAIM. - The Fund's investment strategy has been updated to increase the allowable foreign content from 30% to 49%.

Guaranteed Investment Fund (GIF) name & portfolio manager changes

Previous name New name New portfolio managers IA Clarington Distinction Balanced Portfolio GIF IA Clarington Balanced Portfolio GIF Clément Gignac & Sébastien Mc Mahon, iA Investment Management Inc. IA Clarington Distinction Conservative Portfolio GIF IA Clarington Moderate Portfolio GIF IA Clarington Distinction Growth Portfolio GIF IA Clarington Growth Portfolio GIF

Changes are effective August 27, 2021, subject to investor approval of mutual fund mergers.

GIF mergers

Terminating Fund Continuing Fund Continuing Fund portfolio manager IA Clarington Canadian Conservative Equity GIF1 IA Clarington Dividend Growth GIF Donny Moss, iA Investment Management Inc.2 IA Clarington Canadian Balanced GIF IA Clarington Strategic Income GIF Dan Bastasic, IA Clarington Investments Inc.

1Change is effective August 27, 2021, subject to investor approval of mutual fund merger. 2The Terminating Fund and the Continuing Fund are managed by the same portfolio manager.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of December 31, 2020, iA Clarington has over $15 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Investment Management Inc.

Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iA Investment Management) operates as a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. It was founded in 2004 and is based in Quebec. With over 100 investment professionals, iA Investment Management manages general portfolios, segregated funds and mutual funds for the Industrial Alliance group. As of December 31, 2020, iA Investment Management has over $128 billion in assets under management and administration.

About Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.

Since 1926, Loomis, Sayles & Company has helped fulfill the investment needs of institutional and mutual fund clients worldwide. The firm's performance-driven investors integrate deep proprietary research and integrated risk analysis to make informed, judicious decisions. Teams of portfolio managers, strategists, research analysts and traders collaborate to assess market sectors and identify investment opportunities wherever they may lie, within traditional asset classes or among a range of alternative investments. Loomis Sayles has the resources, foresight and the flexibility to look far and wide for value in broad and narrow markets in its commitment to deliver attractive sustainable returns for clients. This rich tradition has earned Loomis Sayles the trust and respect of clients worldwide, for whom it manages $345 billion USD in assets (as of December 31, 2020; includes the assets of Loomis, Sayles & Co., L.P., and Loomis Sayles Trust Company, LLC. Loomis Sayles Trust Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P.). Loomis Sayles is the trade name of Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. Effective February 23, 2015, the sub-advisor of IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund changed from Aston Hill Asset Management Inc. to Loomis, Sayles & Company, L.P. and IA Clarington Investments Inc.

About QV Investors Inc.

QV Investors Inc. is an independent, Canadian investment manager committed to providing excellence in security selection, portfolio management and client communication. Founded in 1996, QV stands for "Quality" and "Value". These characteristics resonate through the firm's culture and investment principles, from the analysis of investments to the competitive fees that it offers to clients. QV manages money on behalf of pension funds, insurance companies, mutual fund companies, foundations, endowments and high-net-worth private clients. As of December 31, 2020, QV Investors manages over $6 billion in assets. For more information, visit qvinvestors.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. is the sole issuer of the individual variable annuity contract providing for investment in iA Clarington GIFs. A description of the key features of the individual variable annuity contract is contained in the iA Clarington GIF Information folder. SUBJECT TO ANY APPLICABLE DEATH AND MATURITY GUARANTEE, ANY PART OF THE PREMIUM OR OTHER AMOUNT THAT IS ALLOCATED TO A SEGREGATED FUND IS INVESTED AT THE RISK OF THE POLICYHOLDER AND MAY INCREASE OR DECREASE ACCORDING TO FLUCTUATIONS IN THE MARKET VALUE OF THE ASSETS OF THE SEGREGATED FUND. iA Clarington GIF is a trademark of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington, Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

