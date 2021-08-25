iA Clarington Investments announces August 2021 distributions for Active ETF Series Français

News provided by

IA Clarington Investments Inc.

Aug 25, 2021, 16:00 ET

TORONTO, Aug. 25, 2021 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced the August 2021 distributions for its Active ETF Series. Unitholders of record as of September 1, 2021 will receive cash distributions payable on September 10, 2021.

Per-unit distributions are detailed below:

Active ETF Series

Ticker

Distribution
per unit

CUSIP

IA Clarington
Core Plus Bond Fund

ICPB

0.02178

44931X109

IA Clarington
Floating Rate Income Fund              

IFRF

0.03103

44932R101

IA Clarington Loomis
Global Allocation Fund                       

IGAF

0.00000

45075G109

IA Clarington
Global Bond Fund

IGLB

0.00000

44932A108

IA Clarington
Strategic Income Fund                       

ISIF

0.01331

44933N109

For more information about IA Clarington Active ETF Series, please visit iaclarington.com/ETF.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.
A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of July 31, 2021, iA Clarington has over $17 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, and iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license.

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Marketing & Communications, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected], T: 416-860-9880 ext. 8070

Related Links

www.iaclarington.com

Organization Profile

IA Clarington Investments Inc.