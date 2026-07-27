iA Clarington expands mutual fund and Active ETF Series lineup with the launch of the IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund

TORONTO, July 27, 2026 /CNW/ -- IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington" or "the Firm") today announced the launch of the IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund ("the Fund"), further expanding its lineup of innovative active solutions. Managed by iA Global Asset Management Inc. ("iAGAM"), the Fund provides investors with access to a sophisticated quantitative approach to international equity investing and is available in both traditional mutual fund series and the Firm's Active ETF Series purchase option under the ticker symbolTSX: IIME.

The Fund aims to deliver consistently strong performance through diversified exposure to international stocks. Key features include:

A powerful multifactor framework that seeks to capture return potential and diversification benefits from more than 30 factors across quality, momentum and value themes.

that seeks to capture return potential and diversification benefits from more than 30 factors across quality, momentum and value themes. Dynamic factor allocation that adjusts exposure as market leadership evolves, helping to provide a smoother investment experience across changing market environments.

that adjusts exposure as market leadership evolves, helping to provide a smoother investment experience across changing market environments. Disciplined quantitative process that removes emotion and cognitive biases from investment decisions, leveraging rigorous research and systematic portfolio construction to pursue consistent long-term outcomes.

The Fund is managed by two seasoned professionals with over 50 years of combined investment experience:

Matthew Kurbat , Vice-President, Portfolio Manager, Head of Quantitative Research, iAGAM

, Vice-President, Portfolio Manager, Head of Quantitative Research, iAGAM Sébastien Vaillancourt, Senior Director, Portfolio Manager, Quantitative Equities, iAGAM

"This exciting new offering combines the strength of our institutional capabilities with the proven expertise of one of the most experienced quantitative investment professionals in the industry," said Jean-René Adam, Managing Director, Head of Investment Funds, Public Equities and Global Trading, iAGAM. "We believe it offers a compelling solution for investors seeking diversified international equity exposure through a disciplined and innovative active process."

Active ETF Series

Created for investors and advisors who prefer to transact on an exchange, iA Clarington's Active ETF Series ("Series ETF") provide access to the same strategies and portfolio managers as the Firm's mutual fund series--in a convenient, attractively priced format that trades like a stock.

The Fund begins trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange today under the ticker symbol IIME. The management fee for Series ETF is 0.50%.*

"Expanding our Active ETF Series with the IA Clarington International Multifactor Equity Fund underscores our commitment to delivering innovative investment solutions and greater choice for investors and advisors," said Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington. "This launch combines a differentiated quantitative strategy, experienced institutional-calibre portfolio management and the convenience of the ETF structure, further strengthening our ability to meet the evolving needs of Canadian investors."

Series ETF is also available for the following iA Clarington funds:

IA Clarington Agile Global Total Return Income Fund (TSX: GTRI)

IA Clarington Agile Core Plus Bond Fund (TSX: ICPB)

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class (TSX: ITIN)

IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund (TSX: IMFE)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Equity Opportunities Fund (TSX: IGEO)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Allocation Fund (TSX: IGAF)

IA Clarington Loomis Global Multisector Bond Fund (TSX: ILGB)

IA Clarington Loomis Floating Rate Income Fund (TSX: IFRF)

IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund (TSX: ISCB)

IA Clarington Strategic Income Fund (TSX: ISIF)

IA Wealth Enhanced Bond Pool (TSX: IWEB)

Click here to learn more about iA Clarington's Active ETF Series.

________________________________________________________________________ *Management fee does not include administration fees and applicable taxes.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc.--Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company--iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of May 31, 2026, iA Clarington has over $26 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

About iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management is one of Canada's largest asset managers, helping investors achieve their long-term wealth-creation goals through innovative investment solutions designed for today's complex markets. iAGAM's experienced portfolio managers use a proprietary investment methodology, rooted in its unifying commitment to strong risk management, analytical rigour and a disciplined, process-driven approach to asset allocation and security selection.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]