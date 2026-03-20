TORONTO, March 20, 2026 /CNW/ - IA Clarington Investments Inc. ("iA Clarington") today announced fee reductions for certain series of three funds and series mergers for two funds.

Fee Reductions

As part of its ongoing commitment to offering proven active solutions at highly competitive prices, iA Clarington has reduced the management and administration fees of select series of IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund, IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class and IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund, effective March 10, 2026. See the table below for details:

Series Previous New Management

Fee (%) Administration

Fee (%) Management

Fee (%) Administration

Fee (%) IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund A 1.55 0.25 1.45 0.23 E 1.35 0.19 1.25 0.17 E5 1.35 0.19 1.25 0.17 F 0.70 0.14 0.60 0.12 F5 0.70 0.14 0.60 0.12 ETF 0.70 0.14 0.60 0.12 W 0.55 0.14 0.45 0.12 T5 1.55 0.18 1.45 0.18 IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class A 2.00 0.20 1.50 0.13 E 1.80 0.20 1.45 0.13 E5 1.80 0.20 1.45 0.13 F 1.00 0.16 0.45 0.13 F5 1.00 0.16 0.45 0.13 T5 2.00 0.20 1.50 0.13 IA Clarington Global Multifactor Equity Fund A 1.65 0.15 1.55 0.08 E 1.65 0.10 1.50 0.08 E6 1.65 0.10 1.50 0.08 F 0.65 0.10 0.50 0.08 F6 0.65 0.10 0.50 0.08 T6 1.65 0.15 1.55 0.08

"By lowering fees across these compelling strategies, we're putting investors first and reinforcing our belief that high‑quality active solutions should come at an attractive price," said Catherine Milum, President and Chief Executive Officer, iA Clarington.

Series Mergers

The following series switches are scheduled to occur on or about May 29, 2026:

IA Clarington Thematic Innovation Class

Series EF securities will be exchanged for Series F securities at the same market value.

Series EF securities will be exchanged for Series F securities at the same market value. IA Clarington Strategic Corporate Bond Fund

Series X securities will be exchanged for Series A securities at the same market value.

There is no action required on the part of investors or advisors. Any pre-authorized contribution plans, systematic withdrawal plans, or other optional services currently in place will be automatically transferred to the new series, unless otherwise instructed.

If you have any questions about these changes, please speak with your financial advisor.

About IA Clarington Investments Inc.

A subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. – Canada's fourth-largest life and health insurance company – iA Clarington offers a wide range of investment products, including actively managed mutual funds, managed portfolio solutions, Active ETF Series and socially responsible investments. As of January 31, 2026, iA Clarington has over $24 billion in assets under management. For more information, please visit iaclarington.com

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses all may be associated with mutual fund investments, including investments in exchange-traded series of mutual funds. The information presented herein may not encompass all risks associated with mutual funds. Please read the prospectus before investing. Mutual funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated. The iA Clarington Funds are managed by IA Clarington Investments Inc. iA Clarington and the iA Clarington logo, iA Wealth and the iA Wealth logo, and iA Global Asset Management and the iA Global Asset Management logo are trademarks of Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc. and are used under license. iA Global Asset Management Inc. (iAGAM) is a subsidiary of Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. (iAIM).

The payment of distributions and distribution breakdown, if applicable, is not guaranteed and may fluctuate. The payment of distributions should not be confused with a Fund's performance, rate of return, or yield. Distributions paid as a result of capital gains realized by a Fund and income and dividends earned by a Fund are taxable in the year they are paid.

SOURCE IA Clarington Investments Inc.

For further information: Rob Martin, VP, Product Management & Marketing, iA Clarington Investments, [email protected]