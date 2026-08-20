I Want My Pouches Calls on Newfoundland and Labrador Government to Show Leadership on Nicotine Pouch Access

Campaign urges Premier Tony Wakeham and Health Minister Lela Evans to pressure Ottawa to restore nicotine pouch sales in convenience stores

ST. JOHN'S, NL, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- I Want My Pouches is launching a new campaign in Newfoundland and Labrador calling on Premier Tony Wakeham and Health and Community Services Minister Lela Evans to stand up for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians and pressure the federal government to restore the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores.

Since 2024, federal restrictions have limited the sale of nicotine pouches exclusively to pharmacies. I Want My Pouches says the policy has made legal access unnecessarily difficult for adults who want to quit smoking, particularly in rural and remote communities, while allowing the illegal market to gain an alarming level of control over the nicotine pouch market.

For many residents of Newfoundland and Labrador, particularly those living in rural and remote communities, accessing a pharmacy can mean travelling significant distances -- while cigarettes remain readily available at their local convenience store.

"If cigarettes are available at the local convenience store, it makes no sense to force someone who is trying to quit smoking to travel long distances to access nicotine pouches," said TJ Peric, spokesperson for I Want My Pouches. "This policy needs to be fixed, and we are asking Premier Wakeham and Minister Evans to make Newfoundland and Labrador's voice heard in Ottawa."

Time for Newfoundland and Labrador to speak up

The campaign calls on Premier Wakeham and Health Minister Evans to publicly urge Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to fix the current policy and restore the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores and other responsible retailers across Canada, subject to strict age-verification requirements.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has already spoken out on the issue and supported the campaign.

"Danielle Smith stood up for Albertans. We are asking Premier Wakeham and Minister Evans to show the same leadership for Newfoundlanders and Labradorians," Peric said. "The federal government created this policy, but provincial leaders have a voice. It is time to use it."

Access matters

For I Want My Pouches, the issue is not about removing safeguards. Nicotine pouches should remain restricted to adults and sold under strict age-control requirements.

The issue is access.

"Adults should not have easier access to cigarettes than to nicotine pouches," Peric added. "That simply doesn't make sense."

The campaign will run across Newfoundland and Labrador on social media and digital platforms over the coming weeks.

To see the ad: https://www.facebook.com/61586462132657/posts/122132621769215404/

SOURCE I want my pouches

Media contact: TJ Peric, Spokesperson, I Want My Pouches, [email protected]