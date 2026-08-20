I Want My Pouches Calls on Holt Government to Show Leadership on Nicotine Pouch Access

Campaign urges Premier Susan Holt and Health Minister John Dornan to pressure Ottawa to restore nicotine pouch sales in convenience stores

FREDERICTON, NB, Aug. 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- I Want My Pouches is launching a new campaign in New Brunswick calling on Premier Susan Holt and Health Minister John Dornan to stand up for New Brunswickers and pressure the federal government to restore the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores.

Since 2024, federal restrictions have limited the sale of nicotine pouches exclusively to pharmacies. I Want My Pouches says the policy has made legal access unnecessarily difficult for adults who want to quit smoking, particularly in rural communities, while allowing the illegal market to gain an alarming level of control over the nicotine pouch market.

In some parts of New Brunswick, residents without a nearby pharmacy may have to drive more than 50 kilometres simply to legally purchase nicotine pouches -- while cigarettes remain readily available at their local convenience store.

"If cigarettes are available at the local convenience store, it makes no sense to force someone who is trying to quit smoking to drive 50 kilometres or more to access nicotine pouches," said TJ Peric, spokesperson for I Want My Pouches. "This policy needs to be fixed, and we are asking Premier Holt and Minister Dornan to make New Brunswick's voice heard in Ottawa."

Time for New Brunswick to speak up

The campaign calls on Premier Holt and Health Minister Dornan to publicly urge Prime Minister Mark Carney and federal Health Minister Marjorie Michel to fix the current policy and restore the sale of nicotine pouches in convenience stores and other responsible retailers across Canada, subject to strict age-verification requirements.

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith has already spoken out on the issue and supported the campaign.

"Danielle Smith stood up for Albertans. We are asking Premier Holt and Minister Dornan to show the same leadership for New Brunswickers," Peric said. "The federal government created this policy, but provincial leaders have a voice. It is time to use it."

Access matters

For I Want My Pouches, the issue is not about removing safeguards. Nicotine pouches should remain restricted to adults and sold under strict age-control requirements.

The issue is access : "Adults should not have easier access to cigarettes than to nicotine pouches," Peric added. "That simply doesn't make sense."

The campaign will run across New Brunswick on social media and digital platforms over the coming weeks.

To see the ad: https://www.facebook.com/61586462132657/posts/122132614473215404/

For more information, visit IWantMyPouches.ca.

SOURCE I want my pouches

Media contact: TJ Peric, Spokesperson, I Want My Pouches, [email protected]