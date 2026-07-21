Council of the Federation 2026 - Canada's Premiers Must Call on Mark Carney to Restore Access to Nicotine Pouches in Convenience Stores

OTTAWA, ON, le 21 juill. 2026 /CNW/ -- As Canada's premiers gather for the 2026 Council of the Federation summer meeting, I Want My Pouches is calling on all 13 provincial and territorial premiers to urge Prime Minister Mark Carney to immediately amend federal regulations so that nicotine pouches can once again be sold in convenience stores across the country.

By restricting these products exclusively to pharmacies, the federal government has produced the exact opposite of its intended objective.

"The federal government said it wanted to protect young people. Instead, it has fuelled an uncontrolled black market while depriving millions of adult smokers of a proven tool that can help them quit smoking," said TJ Peric, spokesperson for I Want My Pouches.

The Government of Alberta has already recognized this reality. Premier Danielle Smith has called on Ottawa1 to reverse its decision, arguing that regulated nicotine products should be available to adults through licensed retailers rather than driving consumers toward illegal markets.

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1 Link to access Danielle Smith's letter:

https://www.facebook.com/DaleNallyAB/photos/its-time-to-bring-back-common-sense-and-for-the-federal-government-to-take-anoth/1293645015909850/

Today, the consequences are clear:

The black market has grown significantly, offering nicotine pouches that are sold without oversight, age verification, or regulatory controls.

Both youth and adults now have easier access to products containing nicotine levels far higher than those permitted by Health Canada, primarily through online sellers and illegal retail networks.

The current policy has therefore achieved the opposite of what it was intended to accomplish. Rather than better protecting young people, it has increased their exposure to unregulated products while denying adult smokers access to a legal and regulated, alternative.

As Canada's premiers meet to discuss public health and the fight against illicit trade, they have an opportunity to send a clear message to the federal government: it is time to correct a policy that has failed.

Provinces understand the consequences of the black market. They also know that convenience stores already have the systems in place to verify customers' ages and responsibly sell regulated products.

We call on the premiers gathered in Charlottetown to speak with one voice and urge the Government of Canada to restore access to nicotine pouches through convenience stores. Doing so will better protect youth, help combat the black market, and ensure adult smokers have access to an effective tool to help them quit smoking.

Web site : www.iwantmypouches.ca

SOURCE I want my pouches

Media contact: TJ Peric, Spokesperson, I Want My Pouches, [email protected]