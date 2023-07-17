I QUIT … THIS SOUL-CRUSHING AND CONFORMIST BEIGE BOX/SPACE AND TIME VORTEX OF SADNESS! SCORCHED EARTH LETTER TEMPLATES HELP CANADIANS CHANNEL RESIGNATION RAGE

TORONTO, July 17, 2023 /CNW/ - Many Canadians have been there, working in a toxic work environment, desperate to quit and savouring the moment by writing a blistering 'scorched earth' resignation letter (at least in their fantasies).

New research from the resume builder Resume.io shows that while a majority (68%) of Canadians dream about tendering an aggressive resignation letter, many would consider an aggressive letter 'unCanadian.'

To help Canadians channel their resignation rage, Resume.io has created a series of online templates to cycle through several resignation letter tone options that increase in hostility from sweet to peppery, fiery, and ultimately 'scorched earth.'

Resume.io strongly recommends you stick with a sweet or a 'little salty' tone of letter.

The letter templates offer a variety of colourful ways to describe your unpleasant workplace, such as: 'Soul crushing and conformist beige box,' or 'horrific generator of mediocrity,' or 'space and time vortex of sadness' … you'll know the one that feels right when you see it.

The templates also present a series of grievances for users, including: 'You may decorate this place with a used foosball table and toys so clients can believe it's a 'fun' and creative place to work … but the staff aren't fooled,' or 'we have many empty offices, but for some reason, I still must work at a 'hot desk' like an intern,' or 'the office smells like a combination of burnt popcorn and stale coffee. Be a hero and invest in some air fresheners or candles.'

The scorched earth resignation letter templates are exclusively available on the Resume.io website HERE .

The Real Deal on Rage Resignations Survey:

Resume.io also conducted a national survey of 1000 random Canadians to get the real deal on resignation rage and uncovered the following:

Key results of the survey (National)

1. (NOT) Living the dream:



64.8% of Canadians Dream about quitting their current position with an 'aggressive' resignation letter.



32.20% simply said 'yes' when asked if they dream about writing aggressive letters, 22.5% said 'yes, but I could never be that unprofessional.' A further 10.80% said 'maybe.'

2. 'Bad' writing:



Asked what the most aggressive thing they've ever written in a resignation letter is, 19.6% of Canadians cited a fairly safe 'general criticism of management.'



18.8% called out their 'toxic' workplace, 13.6% wrote 'general criticisms of co-workers performance,' and 12.8% got specific with 'criticisms of management.'



Most colourful comment: One Canadian respondent said that while resigning, they told the owner, "pay was so bad that they couldn't even afford coffee."

3. Aggressively yours:



Asked what they would like to include in an aggressive resignation letter, 41.4% of Canadians would give 'general criticisms of management.'



36.4% would be 'specific' about management criticisms. 33.0% would call out their workplace as 'toxic,' over a quarter (27%) would get real with 'harsh criticisms of the workplace.'

4. It Pays to give a raise:



Asked what their grievances are in their current work position, 21.80% of Canadians said 'not enough pay.'



It was followed by 'endless, unproductive meetings' (13.50%), not enough raises (9.90%), and using the dreaded 'hot desk' instead of taking an empty office (9.0%). Only 2.5% cited awful coffee.

5. Clearly Canadian:



68.2% of Canadians think that it's 'unCanadian' to write an aggressive resignation letter.

PLEASE ATTRIBUTE THIS AS A SURVEY BY RESUME.IO IN ANY MEDIA COVERAGE

Contact:

Patrick McCaully

Pointman News Creation

[email protected]com

SOURCE Resume.io