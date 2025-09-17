i-payout appoints Jay Nadarajah as Chief Financial Officer to accelerate financial strategy and global expansion

i-payout is operating at a larger, faster cadence, with billions in payouts and millions of transactions handled this year. The company's reach spans 180+ countries with local payout methods, white-label wallet experiences and Api's, and 24/7/365 multilingual support. That growth brings higher expectations around volume economics, FX management, treasury operations, and audit-ready reporting, especially as enterprises shift volume to real-time rails and expand their global programs.

Jay will tighten the operating rhythm between product, risk, and finance, translating product telemetry into faster, decision-grade reporting and giving customers and partners clearer SLAs. He'll refine unit economics by tuning volume mix, rail routing, and FX spreads, KYB/KYC, and transaction-monitoring controls; and optimize liquidity and settlement cycles across on-us and off-us flows. On the growth side, he'll formalize planning for new geographies and payout methods and raise the bar on vendor management and bank/network relationships. The goal: a finance function that not only closes the books but also compounds margin, resilience, and trust as volumes accelerate.

Jay's background includes executive roles at Moneris Solutions, Bank of America Merchant Services, and North American Bancard, where he built and led risk and finance programs supporting large merchant portfolios. Most recently, he served as CFO & Chief Revenue Officer at Impact Theory, overseeing finance and revenue operations across emerging categories including blockchain and Web3.

"Jay's appointment reflects our commitment to building a financial structure that scales with our ambition," said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout. "He brings operating discipline and an enterprise-grade view of risk, exactly what our customers expect as they move more volume to instant rails."

"i-payout's value is simple: flexible, compliant, and truly global payouts with a branded recipient experience," said Nadarajah. "My focus is to reinforce that promise, tighten controls, clearer economics, and faster insight - so every payout is faster and more transparent while preserving trust and rigor."

i-payout is a global fintech leader in real-time disbursement infrastructure. The platform enables enterprises to pay individuals and businesses worldwide including affiliates, gig-economy, creators, marketplaces, esports, refunds/rebates, AP/vendor, real estate, insurance and royalty payments in over 180 countries, using payment methods and currencies tailored to the recipient's region.

What truly sets the platform apart is its world class 24/7 support in 20+ languages and its

white-label infrastructure and API integrations, which allows clients to create a branded wallet experience that retains users within their own ecosystem, enhancing security, reliability loyalty and user trust.

To learn more, visit www.i-payout.com

