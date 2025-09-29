i-payout and Ripple Partner to Deliver a New Standard in Cross-Border Payout Infrastructure

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Sept. 29, 2025 /CNW/ -- i-payout and Ripple , the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions, announced a partnership to transform cross-border payouts. Through this partnership, customers using Ripple's cross-border payments solution, Ripple Payments , can send enterprise payments to U.S. and Canadian beneficiaries quickly, transparently and at scale, strengthening Ripple's North America payout capabilities.

Together, Ripple Payments and i-payout make it possible to deliver real-time payouts into the U.S. from overseas -- a capability designed to give financial institutions and platforms faster, more transparent, and more reliable ways to move money across borders, backed by enterprise-grade digital asset infrastructure.

"For nearly two decades, we've helped platforms manage complex, high-volume payouts in over 180 countries," said Eddie Gonzalez, CEO of i-payout. "This partnership marks a leap forward -- giving our clients the ability to move funds into the U.S. faster, more affordably, and more predictably than ever before; all while delivering complete transparency into transaction status."

This partnership is particularly powerful for banks, PSPs and digital platforms operating globally, targeting merchant settlements, freelancer payments, and treasury payments, all of which face increasing pressure to deliver fast, seamless earnings to users across borders.

The partnership is live in the U.S. and Canada, with plans to expand further in 2025 via stablecoin payouts through Ripple USD (RLUSD), Ripple's USD-backed stablecoin designed for enterprise use cases.

"This marks a foundational step toward modernizing the movement of money on a global scale -- not just by making payments faster, but by embedding smarter, more flexible infrastructure directly into the platforms," said Joanie Xie, Vice President and Managing Director of Ripple. "This partnership furthers our shared mission to improve the efficiency, speed, and security of global payments."

Ripple Payments utilizes blockchain, digital assets, and a global network of payout partners to deliver fast, transparent, reliable cross-border payments and on - /off - ramps for banks, crypto companies, and fintechs worldwide.

About i-payout

i-payout is a global fintech leader in real-time disbursement infrastructure. The platform enables enterprises to pay individuals and businesses worldwide including affiliates, gig-economy, creators, marketplaces, esports, refunds/rebates, AP/vendor, real estate, insurance and royalty payments in over 180 countries and 140+ currencies. What truly sets the platform apart is its world class 24/7 support in 20+ languages and its white-label infrastructure and API integrations, which allows clients to create a branded wallet experience that retains users within their own ecosystem, enhancing security, reliability, loyalty and user trust. Learn more at www.i-payout.com

About Ripple

Ripple is the leading provider of digital asset infrastructure for financial institutions--delivering simple, compliant, reliable software that reduces friction and enhances innovation in global finance. Ripple's solutions leverage the XRP Ledger, the digital assetXRP, and the stablecoin Ripple USD (RLUSD) to power blockchain use cases at scale. With a proven track record working alongside regulators and policymakers around the world, Ripple's payments, custody and stablecoin solutions are pioneering the digital asset economy--building credibility and trust in enterprise blockchain. Together with customers, partners and leading crypto businesses, we are transforming the way the world moves, stores, and exchanges value.

