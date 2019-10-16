I Don't Flush Campaign Urges Ontarians To Trash Their Bad Habits, Not Their Drains

Ontarians are guilty of using their toilets and drains like garbage cans, resulting in costly damage to their homes, the environment, and municipal infrastructure. This campaign educates the public on proper disposal of the biggest offenders – personal hygiene products, fats, oils and grease (FOG), pharmaceuticals, and household hazardous waste.

"The only things meant to be flushed are No.1, No.2 and toilet paper" says Christopher Hilkene, President, Clean Water Foundation. "Anything else can directly and indirectly end up polluting our rivers and lakes."

Many people are unaware of the damage caused by their improper disposal habits:

Pharmaceuticals

Throwing these in the garbage or toilet contributes to the contamination of our environment. Examples: Expired pharmaceuticals, medications, vitamins

Personal Hygiene Products

Even items labelled "flushable" can lead to sewer backups, flooded basements and raw sewage discharge into lakes and rivers. Examples: wipes, sanitary products, dental floss

Fats, Oils and Grease

When FOG is put down the drain, it cools and forms blockages leading to basement flooding and sewage overflows. These clogs can also damage wastewater facilities, and water rates may increase to cover costly repairs. Examples: Meat fats, butter, gravies

Household Hazardous Waste

When poured down drains, these items can potentially enter source waters and harm aquatic life. Examples: Cleaning, gardening and automobile care products

"Treating your drains like trash cans can have consequences," says Amy Lane, Manager of Marketing and Communications, OCWA. "Imagine coming home to a sewage backup in your basement because your pipes are clogged with grease, wipes or hygiene products? The I Don't Flush campaign makes it clear how to protect your pipes and avoid costly repairs and environmental damage."

The newest campaign includes a PSA on coming to terms with the mistreatment of your toilet (and sink!) and how to improve your relationship going forward.

http://www.youtube.com/user/idontflushnews

For more information visit www.idontflush.ca, Facebook, Twitter (#idontflush2019)

SOURCE Ontario Clean Water Agency

For further information: and to arrange interviews please contact: Brittany Ballentine │ 647-725-9731 │ brittany@punchcanada.com