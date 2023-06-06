I do-flation: Cost of weddings ranked as top concern among majority of Canadians according to new Tip Top study

TORONTO, June 6, 2023 /CNW/ - With weddings back in full-swing, Canadians are eager to tie the knot, though there's no doubt that planning for wedded-bliss can come with stress.

According to a new study by Tip Top – a Canadian retailer specializing in menswear – more than four-in-five (85%) Canadians rank cost among their top three largest concerns when planning a wedding, followed by choosing a venue at 54 per cent, and organizing the guest list for two-in-five (40%). Selecting the food (34%), finding a day (28%) and potential conflict between family, friends and guests (15%) also add to the pre-wedding jitters.

"Your wedding will be one of the happiest days of your life, yet the planning often comes with a lot of anxiety, especially due to rising supplier costs and booked-up vendors," says Lance Itkoff, CEO of Grafton Apparel Ltd. (Tip Top). "Our goal at Tip Top is to eliminate some of the stress by making the suiting and styling process easy for the groom, groomsmen and guests. No matter what size or style of wedding, one thing that will never change is that all wedding-goers want to look and feel their best."

The unwanted wedding guest: the economy

Canadians' wallets are feeling the pinch, causing the wedding landscape to shift to become smaller and more intimate.

Tip Top's study found that more than half (57%) of those recently engaged or married (in the last two years) say they will have to modify their wedding plans due to the state of the economy. The most likely changes include:

Inviting fewer guests (28%)

Downgrading budget for entertainment, scaling back on food and décor (26%)

Cancelling their wedding celebration all together (12%)

Cancelling the ceremony to have just a reception/party instead (10%)

Additionally, when thinking about future 'I-dos', 77 per cent of Canadians shared that if they were to pay for a wedding, they are most likely to do so by using their savings. Younger Canadians aged 18-34 (57%) are significantly more likely than those 35-54 (49%) and 55+ (39%) to use credit cards to pay for a wedding.

Other means of paying for a wedding include:

Using a repayment/installment plan with vendors for one-in-four (25%)

Taking out of a line of credit (20%)

Relying on parents to pay (19%)

Borrowing money from someone (9%)

Look and feel great on the big day

Whether a member of the wedding party or a proud guest, selecting a look that makes you feel confident is key. When it comes to choosing the perfect wedding-day outfit, half (51%) of Canadians typically make use of what they already have, while one-in-three (34%) purchase a new outfit for the occasion.

For those buying a new wedding outfit, Tip Top's study found that affordability (81%) and perfect fit (71%) are by far the most important considerations for Canadians. Next up is 'alterations included with purchase' for 37 per cent – a number which rises to 41 per cent for males and drops to 33 per cent for females.

"Feeling confident at life's special moments is extremely important, which is why Tip Top offers a variety of styles that meets every individual's body, budget and style," continues Itkoff. "We make the suit-shopping experience seamless by offering a head-to-toe assortment of wardrobe solutions, proving that Tip Top is the one-stop-shop for Canadians looking to get suited up for their next big day."

Whether attending a wedding as a guest, groomsman or the groom, Tip Top has the perfect look at an affordable price. With wedding bundles starting from $199, Canadians' can buy for less than a rental and have the perfect fit for all future events.

To build a look from Tip Top's 20+ colours of suits, along with their matching dress shirts and accessories, check out the 2023 wedding season flipbook here .

Survey Methodology

These are the findings of a study conducted by Tip Top from May 8th to May 10th, 2023, among a representative sample of 1,502 online Canadians who are members of the Angus Reid Forum. The combined data has been weighted by age, gender, education and region to ensure the sample composition reflects the Canadian population. The survey was conducted in English and French. For comparison purposes only, a probability sample of this size would carry a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20.

