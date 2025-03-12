i-80 Gold Announces Expiry of At-The-Market Equity Program; Upcoming Filing of Preliminary Economic Assessments for Five Gold Projects by End of March

This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated August 12, 2024, to its short form base shelf prospectus dated June 21, 2024.

RENO, Nev., March 12, 2025 /CNW/ - i-80 GOLD CORP. (TSX: IAU) (NYSE: IAUX) ("i-80 Gold", or the "Company") announces that its previously established at-the-market equity program (the "ATM Program") will expire with the filing of its financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2024 on March 27, 2025. The Company has been in a trading blackout since February 14, 2025 following the announcement of the results of the Preliminary Economic Assessment ("PEA") for the Cove Project and has elected to remain in a blackout period until the end of the first quarter.

The ATM Program, originally implemented on August 11, 2024 to provide the Company with financial flexibility to support its growth strategy, has satisfied its intended purpose.

i-80 Gold remains engaged in constructive discussions with both current and potential debt providers to advance its previously announced recapitalization plan and looks forward to providing a market update in the near future. While the ATM Program was one of several options available to i-80 Gold for raising funds over the short term, the Company has elected to remain in a blackout period and not reactivate it. The Company's potential financing plans will seek to ensure an efficient capital structure reinforcing its commitment to maximizing shareholder value.

Since its inception, a total of 26.7 million shares were issued under the ATM Program for total gross proceeds of $25.1 million.

Preliminary Economic Assessments to be Filed by End of Month

i-80 Gold recently announced economic and operating highlights from PEAs for all five of its gold projects: Cove Underground Project, Archimedes Underground Project, Mineral Point Open Pit Project, Granite Creek Underground Project, and Granite Creek Open Pit Project. These updated PEAs demonstrate the significant value of the Company's gold portfolio. The full PEAs for all five projects are expected to be filed by the end of March 2025, under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. Additionally, an S-K 1300 Report has been prepared for each project in accordance with S-K 1300 and Item 601 of Regulation S-K and will be filed on EDGAR at www.sec.gov. All reports will also be available on the Company's website at www.i80gold.com.

i-80 Gold Corp. is a Nevada-focused mining company committed to building a mid-tier gold producer through a new development plan to advance its high-quality asset portfolio. The Company is the fourth largest gold mineral resource holder in the state with a pipeline of high-grade development and production-stage projects strategically located in Nevada's most prolific gold-producing trends. Leveraging its fully permitted central processing facility following an anticipated refurbishment, i-80 Gold is executing a hub-and-spoke regional mining and processing strategy to maximize efficiency and growth. i-80 Gold's shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: IAU) and the NYSE American (NYSE: IAUX). For more information, visit www.i80gold.com.

