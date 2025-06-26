HyVera Distributed Energy Launches Green Hydrogen-On-Demand Across Canada

VANCOUVER, BC, June 26, 2025 /CNW/ - HyVera Distributed Energy, a new Canadian, majority-Indigenous-owned clean tech company, officially launched today with a mission to transform how hydrogen is produced, distributed, and used. With US partner EnviroGroup, HyVera brings to market a breakthrough hydrogen-on-demand (H2oD) technology designed to accelerate Canada's transition to a low-carbon economy.

At the core of HyVera's solution is a patented eCatalyst (eCat) H2 pellet, developed by EnviroGroup with the United States Department of Defence. When combined with water, this small, dry, non-toxic pellet produces 99.999% pure green hydrogen instantly, requiring no rare earth minerals, no external electricity, no heat input and at minimal cost. The reaction occurs at ambient temperature and under low pressure, making it both energy-efficient and exceptionally safe. The dry pellets are stable, lightweight, and safe for general freight shipping, enabling hydrogen production at the point of use without the need of cryogenic storage or other special requirements.

The generated hydrogen-on-demand is suitable for all applications, including power generation, transportation, industrial process, and compression for hydrogen fuel hubs. HyVera intends to build the initial two eCat H2 pellet production facilities in British Columbia and Nova Scotia.

"We're launching HyVera to fill a critical gap in Canada's hydrogen strategy," said Rich Robillard, CEO of HyVera. "Large-scale electrolysis projects are essential, but we also need flexible, on-site hydrogen solutions that serve domestic users, reduce diesel reliance, and support energy resilience in communities big and small. Our technology makes it possible to generate clean hydrogen wherever you are - whether that's an urban centre, remote community, an off-grid industrial site, or a seaport. It solves the three major lingering challenges of hydrogen infrastructure – transportation, storage and cost."

"We've been aware of this pellet technology for over a decade, and it's exciting to see it now reaching the market," said David Mucciacciaro, Chief Commercial Officer at Ballard power systems. "Cost-effective innovations in hydrogen transportation and storage improves the TCO of hydrogen technologies and opens the door to using hydrogen in more places and in more ways than ever before."

HyVera's initial focus will be on demonstration and deployment projects with key partners in BC and NS. With production systems ranging from portable units to industrial-scale deployments, HyVera is poised to become a leading provider of clean hydrogen infrastructure - not only as part of Canada's decarbonization goals, but as a driver of local economic development, job creation, and energy security and sovereignty.

HyVera is headquartered in Vancouver, British Columbia.

Website: www.hyveraenergy.com

About HyVera Distributed Energy

HyVera is a Canadian clean technology company innovating hydrogen-on-demand solutions for distributed, zero-emission energy generation. Using patented hydrogen dry-pellet technology, HyVera enables scalable, safe, and cost-effective hydrogen production without the need for electricity, pressure, or hazardous materials. A subsidiary of Novus Innovation Group, HyVera is committed to accelerating Canada's clean energy transition and supporting energy resilience across sectors and communities.

