Hyundai Motor Unveils Next Step in its Hydrogen Legacy with new INITIUM FCEV Concept

Hyundai Motor Company holds 'Clearly Committed' event in Korea to reinforce its vision for a hydrogen future

INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell concept vehicle showcases the company's new 'Art of Steel' design language and reflects Hyundai Motor's customer-centric approach

Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung underscores commitment to HTWO hydrogen business brand following CES 2024 debut

SEOUL, South Korea, Oct. 31, 2024 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Motor Company today unveiled its INITIUM hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) concept at its 'Clearly Committed' event held at Hyundai Motorstudio Goyang.

INITIUM is a Latin word meaning 'beginning' or 'first', representing Hyundai Motor's status as a hydrogen energy pioneer and its commitment to develop a hydrogen society.

INITIUM provides a preview of a new production FCEV that Hyundai Motor plans to unveil in the first half of next year. The concept encapsulates the company's 27 years of hydrogen technology development and reflects its clear commitment to achieving a sustainable hydrogen society.

"Hyundai Motor's clear, unwavering commitment to hydrogen over the past 27 years is rooted in our belief in its potential as a clean, accessible and therefore fair energy source for everyone," said Jaehoon Chang, President and CEO of Hyundai Motor Company. "We are dedicated to pioneering a future where hydrogen is used by everyone, in everything, and everywhere. We invite you to join us on this journey."

Hyundai Motor launched its HTWO hydrogen value chain business brand earlier this year at CES 2024, highlighting how Hyundai Motor Group Executive Chair Euisun Chung is focusing the Group's efforts on hydrogen energy.

Unveiling its vision for HTWO Grid – an end-to-end hydrogen energy solution that spans production, storage, transportation and utilization – Executive Chair Chung expressed the Group's commitment to actively participate in the development of a hydrogen society and underscored the Group's capabilities to achieve this goal, highlighting that "The shift to hydrogen energy is for future generations."

Past, present and future: Hyundai Motor's hydrogen vehicle development

Hyundai Motor hosted a Hydrogen Heritage Talk session, showcasing its 27-year history of FCEV development. The panel talk between executives allowed visitors to experience and engage with Hyundai Motor's dedication to the development of FCEVs.

For the new millennium Hyundai Motor began its ambitious Mercury Project, aimed at bridging ground to industry leaders, and the Polaris Project, which focused on the independent development of the company's core fuel cell stack technology.

In 2005 Hyundai Motor established its Mabuk Environmental Technology R&D Center, accelerating the development of hydrogen fuel cell vehicles. At the time, Hyundai Motor Group Honorary Chairman Mong-Koo Chung encouraged researchers at the facility to push boundaries, empowering them to pursue engineering challenges with courage and confidence.

"You can never make something great by creating it just once," Chung said. "Don't worry about budget, let young engineers try making every type of car they dream of. There's no need to save money by developing the same car 100 times over. It's fine if all 100 models are completely different to each other."

Hyundai's hydrogen evolution saw it become the world's first automaker to mass-produce hydrogen FCEVs, introducing its first dedicated hydrogen fuel cell model in 2018. These FCEV development achievements highlight Hyundai Motor's clear commitment to creating a better tomorrow.

