The all-new Tucson is an important launch for Hyundai as the model is among its most popular, racking up global sales of more than 7 million units since its original launch in 2004. Hyundai expects the new model to attract even more customers with its cutting-edge design, roominess, class-leading digital capabilities, dynamic ride and handling and excellent fuel efficiency.

"We are thrilled to introduce the all-new Tucson, the latest model in Hyundai's SUV transformation," said Thomas Schemera, Executive Vice President, Head of Product Division at Hyundai Motor Group. "This exciting vehicle sets a new benchmark for innovation in its segment, delivering an impressive blend of design, technology, packaging and performance."

The all-new Tucson goes on sale in Korea in September as a 2021 model. It will go on sale in Canada, the U.S. and other global markets as a 2022 model in the first half of 2021.

____________________________

1 Specifications of a long-wheelbase variant (mm): overall length (4,630), width (1,865), height (1,665), wheelbase (2,755) 2 Specifications of a short-wheelbase variant (mm): overall length (4,500), width (1,865), height (1,650), wheelbase (2,680)

Considering the global pandemic, Hyundai revealed the new Tucson online, inviting everyone who is interested in learning about Hyundai's most progressive SUV ever. In response to the recent stay-at-home trend, the all-new Tucson's world premiere press conference can be viewed at Hyundai.com and its social media channels, as well as Channel Hyundai, the company's recently launched global contents platform and interactive application for Smart TVs. The official unveiling video is now available at https://youtu.be/RlsxwoKd_sQ.

Parametric Dynamic exterior design, serene and spacious interior

Tucson's new exterior styling expresses Hyundai's evolving Sensuous Sportiness design identity. The new SUV embodies what Hyundai designers call 'parametric dynamics' with kinetic jewel surface details that emphasizes Tucson's distinctly different identity in a crowded segment.

Tucson is designed to appeal to those who embrace the integration of technologies with their lifestyle; these tech-savvy consumers adopt the latest gadgets to enhance their lives. Tucson's integration of technology and design is most evident in its innovative half-mirror type daytime running lamps (DRLs) that are assimilated seamlessly within the parametric grille, only revealed when illuminated.

Tucson's side profile conveys an impression of powerful forward motion. The long hood and level roofline coupled with a long wheelbase and short overhangs reflect a ready-for-anything dynamic character. Crisp geometric angles and edges create a striking contrast between a sleek silhouette and masculine wedge lines. The chrome line beginning from the side mirrors follows the arc of the roofline with a gradual increase in thickness and visually represents speed as it reaches the C pillar.

The kinetic design theme carries over to the rear where the full-width taillamp incorporates half-hidden triangular shapes that are only visible when lit, echoing the DRL on the front. In order to achieve the purity of this design theme, the Hyundai logo moved up and is integrated into the glass while the wiper also moves up and hides under the rear spoiler.

In Canada, Tucson offers the following seven exterior colours for all ICE and P/HEV variants: Phantom Black, Crystal White, Shimmering Silver, Titan Grey, Crimson Red, Deep Sea, Silky Bronze and Amazon Grey, six of which are new for Tucson. The SUV's interior environments come in black or gray tones in either cloth or leather material.

Tucson's interior, or 'INTERSPACE', offers layered, sensuous forms that provide a feeling of openness and serenity. This is a place where space, technology and information seamlessly blend. The broad ridge of the dashboard blends consistently with the doors, wrapping around front occupants like a deep gorge. The vertically oriented, fully integrated centre fascia descends to the console like a waterfall. Twin silver garnish lines streaming from the centre fascia to the rear doors harmonize neatly layered premium surface materials in complementary neutral tones. Ambient mood lighting is adjustable to 64 colours in 10 levels of brightness.

The interior offers three new technologies, including a vertically stacked, dual 10.25-inch full-touch screen exempt of hard buttons, a multi-air ventilation system and an open, hoodless digital gauge cluster. These features create a high-tech, fresh and exciting ambience, with cushioned materials on high-touch areas, various material applications based on the frequency of interface and a premium presence. Tucson's second-row seats will feature fold-and-dive functionality for optimized reconfiguration capability between passengers and cargo. Its cargo volume will provide an exceptional 1,096 litres of usable space.

Dynamic drive, ride and handling

Tucson offers both Smartstream™ 2.5-litre, direct-injected, four-cylinder, gasoline powertrain and powerful 1.6-litre, turbo, direct-injected, hybrid or plug-in hybrid powertrains. The 2.5-litre engine has an estimated output of 190 horsepower and an estimated torque rating of 182 lb.-ft. This engine is coupled to an 8-speed automatic transmission for excellent efficiency and acceleration.

The 1.6-litre hybrid powertrain produces an estimated 180 horsepower, with a combined powertrain output of 230 horsepower. It also produces 195 lb.-ft. of torque from the gasoline engine and 258 lb.-ft. of torque from the combined hybrid powertrain. This new powertrain uses Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD) technology that manages valve opening duration for optimal power, efficiency and emissions with minimized compromise.

Tucson was tuned to deliver agility and stability. Hyundai applied its first-in-class E-Handling technology for HEV and PHEV models to help improve steering response and directional stability when cornering or in adverse driving conditions. Tucson drivers get further assistance from Hyundai's HTRAC all-wheel-drive system that provides sure footing on various road surfaces and conditions. While HTRAC previously supported Eco / Comfort / Smart / Sport driving modes, the latest version adds Mud, Sand and Snow in some markets.

Tucson offers more safety features than ever. The Hyundai SmartSense safety feature suite includes: Highway Driving Assist (HDA), Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA) with pedestrian detection, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA), Lane Following Assist (LFA), Blind-Spot View Monitor, Blind-Spot Collision Warning (BCW), Surround View Monitor, Reverse Parking Collision-Avoidance Assist (RPCA), Remote Smart Parking Assist (RSPA), High Beam Assist (HBA), and Driver Attention Warning (DAW). The all-new Tucson is available with advanced technology features including Blind-Spot Collision-Avoidance Assist (BCA) with Rear Cross-Traffic Collision-Avoidance Assist (RCCA) Advanced Smart Cruise Control (SCC) with Stop and Go and Safe Exit Warning (SEW).

Best-in-class digital experiences

Compact SUV buyers expect a lot from their vehicles. For one thing, they expect to stay connected wherever we go, and Tucson provides this capability. Tucson offers best-in-class digital experiences that support diverse customer needs including connectivity.

Tucson's full-touch display—home to navigation, air and infotainment controls—demonstrates how technology can be seamlessly integrated to provide an ergonomic and intuitive user interface, including convenient voice control. Tucson's technology integration reaches its apex with the top-trim model's 10.25-inch full-touch navigation screen. The navigation system offers split-screen functionality that enables multi-tasking capabilities, coupled with enhanced voice recognition.

Tucson offers advanced technologies that customers will appreciate whether driving to work or at play. Tucson offers an 8-inch colour touchscreen coupled with wireless Apple CarPlay® and Android Auto®. Customers can connect two phones simultaneously. Bluetooth allows driver and passenger to alternate between their playlists without disconnecting and reconnecting their respective phones. The BOSE Premium audio system provides high-quality sound.

Hyundai benchmarked Tucson's direct and indirect ventilation against sophisticated systems used on aircraft to provide next-level comfort. The climate system monitors air quality in the vehicle and purifies the air. It indicates real-time air-pollution levels on the Dual Automatic Temperature Control display window using the fine dust detection sensor. Tucson is the first model to feature technology that reduces moisture from the evaporator and keeps the air-conditioning system clean and free of odor helping to maintain a pleasant environment inside the vehicle. The air purification features are available in select markets.

BlueLink is complimentary for three years and includes Remote Start with Climate Control, Remote Door Lock/Unlock and Destination Search by Voice.

Tucson N Line goes global

Hyundai has been introducing more N Line variants of its models in recent months, providing an attractive entry point to its high-performance N brand. Last year, the company introduced the Tucson N Line in the European market. For the all-new Tucson, Hyundai plans to offer N Line globally with a launch date to be announced later.

Editor's Note: The specifications and features of the vehicle in this press release may vary depending on country/region.

