Hyundai Capital Canada named Top Employer 3rd year running

SEOUL, South Korea, Dec. 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Hyundai Capital Canada (HCCA) has been selected as one of Greater Toronto's Top Employers 2022 for the third consecutive year, in recognition of its best workplace practices. The 2022 winners were announced by Mediacorp. Canada Inc. in Dec. 3 edition of The Globe and Mail.

HCCA, whose competitive edge against the banks and other financial institutions lies in the quality of service has been recognized for its extensive employee benefits and support programs. Generous LifeCare allowance, education reimbursement and other financial incentives such as referral bonuses were cited as the best examples to ensure employees feel comfortable during the challenging times.

"We are so proud to be named one of the Greater Toronto's Top Employers for three years in a row," said David Daywalt, Chief Administrative Officer of HCCA. " During these challenging times, HCCA has been committed to providing employees with top-notch benefits that protect their health, provide financial security, and help them to develop their careers at the same time."

HCCA has already been named one of top employers in the Greater Toronto area in the past two years for its inclusive corporate culture, whereby employees may "drive and thrive together."

The honor HCCA has gained is a result of the company's constant efforts to create an ideal environment for employees to thrive in with a full-time Manager, Corporate Culture supported by Corporate Culture Committee. They act as a sounding board for management, help organizing activities like annual holiday parties, employee appreciation week, and charitable events. Employee clubs, also supported by the company, are hugely popular.

Communications channels including regular Monthly Buzz and town hall meetings keep HCCA employees updated on their performance as well as the parent Hyundai Motor Group's.

"We want people to feel like they work for this huge multinational but at the same time are part of this small, intimate family at HCCA and get the benefits of both worlds," said Daywalt.

The company also emphasizes a healthy work-life balance. Employees receive an annual $2,000 LifeCare allowance they can allocate between a health spending account and a wellness account. They can use it in almost any way that promotes their health and well-being, including building a home gym, a home theater (entertainment), and buying ergonomic furniture for the home office. Expense claims can be submitted on a mobile app and reimbursement is made in a week.

For education and retirement-related financial benefits for employees, the company offers tuition reimbursement, Registered Retirement Savings Plan (RRSP) matching programs that offers percentage increases based on the tenure, and end-year performance bonuses.

Throughout the year of the continuous pandemic, HCCA has prioritized employee engagement and communication amongst the employees, and between the employees and the leadership team. The company has initiated Monthly Buzz to provide monthly business updates, launched Values in Action awards program to encourage peer-to-peer recognition, offered various virtual wellness sessions during Financial, Physical, and Mental Wellness Months.

HCCA has turned to virtual alternatives for meetings and events. Virtual Town Halls took place, while the previously routine employee club activities, virtual wellness series, Culture Talk, charitable activities, as well as Employee Appreciation Week were also held virtually.

About Hyundai Capital Canada

Hyundai Capita Canada (HCCA) is a financial services subsidiary of the Hyundai Motor Group. Headquartered in Toronto, HCCA provides financial services for leasing and purchasing Hyundai, Kia, and Genesis brands, catering to more than 400 dealerships and customers throughout Canada. HCCA is committed to driving growth of the three brands.

SOURCE Hyundai Capital

For further information: Jieun Seo, +82-10-9097-7020, [email protected]