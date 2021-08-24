HyperX & TGS Esports Team Up to Present HyperX Hockey Challenge

The HyperX Hockey Challenge is a two-day tournament featuring EA Sports' NHL 21 to bring fans and professional hockey players together. The tournament will feature four NHL Stars - Tyler Seguin of the Dallas Stars, Justin Holl of the Toronto Maple Leafs, Nate Thompson of the Philadelphia Flyers, and Logan Stanley of the Winnipeg Jets.

On September 4th the four NHL superstars will battle it out while a community tournament, open to anyone in Canada and United States and free to enter, kicks off. On September 5th the community tournament takes center ice, featuring the top 16 competitors from September 4th. The tournaments will be hosted on TGS Esports' proprietary tournament platform, PEPPER, and will be streamed live on Twitch.

Several pro players and top influencers will participate in the community tournament including fan-favorite creators such as NoSleeves, Henreek, Thrash, and CFPlayss as well as top competitive players Jfear, Regs and 2021 NHL GWC champion Gren.

The PEPPER tournaments will offer opportunities for gamers of all skill levels to win prizes, including offering participants a chance to win awesome HyperX gear. Viewers will also have a chance to win great prizes from HyperX during the broadcast. Using PickTGS.com, viewers can make live predictions of tournament gameplay to win peripherals and gear.

"Esports continues to grow in popularity, paving the way for gamers and sports fans to express their passion for both forms of entertainment," said Daniel Kelley, global head of marketing, HyperX. "As we bridge the gap between traditional sports and esports, the HyperX Hockey Challenge offers a way to connect gamers with hockey players, fans and enthusiasts through friendly competition."

"We are amped to be working further with our amazing partners from HyperX. They have been a loyal partner to TGS since day one and anytime we get to work together to bring something to the community it is a win for all involved." said Spiro Khouri, CEO, TGS Esports Inc. "This event is big because it not only features NHL superstars and huge prizes for players. The level of interactivity we can create with PickTGS is amazing and I can't wait for the NHL community to experience it."

The tournament is free to enter, and registration is open now: TGS.gg/HyperX

Terms and Conditions apply. See full rules on TGS Esports tournament page.

