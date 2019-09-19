HyperBlock Fully Deploys Next Generation Bitmain Servers, Increases Computational Power at US Datacenter

Company Provides Annual Audit Status Update and

TORONTO, Sept. 19, 2019 /CNW/ - HyperBlock Inc. ("HyperBlock" or the "Company") (CSE: HYPR) confirmed today that it has fully deployed its first US $1.1M shipment of Bitmain T17 Bitcoin mining servers at its 20 MW US datacenter. The Company reports the new servers are delivering significantly more efficient energy consumption, which has increased HyperBlock's potential datacenter hashrate to over 165 PH/s.

As previously announced, HyperBlock expects to receive its next Bitmain 7nm server order, of US $2.7M, prior to calendar year-end, further boosting its Bitcoin mining power and better positioning the Company for future growth, strategic opportunities and improved profitability.

The Company is financing its new server investment with a US $2M loan from CEO Sean Walsh that was previously announced and completed in June 2019, along with anticipated cash flow from cryptocurrency mining operations.

HyperBlock Reports Positive Working Capital, Continues to Meet Payment Obligations

At this time, the Company has positive working capital, continues to meet its payment obligations to creditors, and is working to conclude the settlement of payables owed to its major creditors. HyperBlock successfully completed an extensive restructuring earlier this year, exiting its Canadian facilities and consolidating operations at its 20MW US datacenter. The Company continues to seek strategic opportunities for expansion.

In the meantime, normal operations continue at the Company's US datacenter, where it enjoys an electricity price of approximately US $0.04 per kWh. Current power contracts are expected to be active into 2022 and HyperBlock expects to continue to grow profitability as it focuses on upgrading older servers with new, more efficient technology.

Update on Audit Status, Q1 and Q2 Financials

The Company continues to work diligently with its auditors so that it may complete the filing of its financial statements, management's discussion and analysis and related officer certifications for the financial year ended December 31, 2018 (the "Annual Filings"). The Company now anticipates its auditors will complete their work by the end of October 2019 and expects to release its Q1 and Q2 2019 financials at the same time as its Annual Filings. The Company plans to hold its AGM shortly after audited financials are released and intends to continue to provide further updates.

HyperBlock is a leading publicly traded crypto-asset enterprise. The Company operates one of North America's most efficient cryptocurrency datacenters and provides complementary product offerings, which include cryptocurrency mining, Mining-as-a-Service (MAAS), server hosting and server hardware sales, depending on market conditions. HyperBlock is committed to operating as sustainably as possible, purchasing electricity for its current 20MW US datacenter from a hydro-electricity generator — and employing advanced recycling technology to minimize environmental impact. Learn more at www.hyperblock.co

