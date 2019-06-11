Hyduke Energy Services Inc. Announces B.W. Rig Bankruptcy

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LEDUC, AB, June 11, 2019 /CNW/ - Hyduke Energy Services Inc. ("Hyduke" or the "Company") (HYD – TSX) wishes to report on the following matters:

B.W. Rig Supply Inc. Bankruptcy Proceedings

B.W. Rig Supply Inc. ("B.W. Rig"), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Hyduke, has decided not to proceed with filing a restructuring proposal in regards to the Notice of Intention to Make a Proposal pursuant to the provisions of Part III of the Bankruptcy and Insolvency Act (Canada) and as at the end of business on June 7, 2019, B.W. Rig was in default of the deadline to file the proposal with the Court of Queen's Bench of Alberta and therefore B.W. Rig has been put into bankruptcy. An insolvency trustee has yet to be appointed.

About Hyduke

Trading on the TSX under the symbol "HYD", Hyduke Energy Services Inc. is a fabrication and installation business serving the agrifood, Municipal, construction and energy markets - both conventional and renewable.

For further information: Pat Ross, President and CEO, Tel (780) 955-0355 or Nick Cristiano, CFO, Tel (780) 955-0355

