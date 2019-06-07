Hyduke Announces Extension to Deadline to Hold AGM

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

LEDUC, AB, June 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Hyduke Energy Services Inc. ("Hyduke" or the "Company") announces that it has requested and has been granted an extension to the deadline by which it must hold its next annual meeting of shareholders ("AGM") from the Toronto Stock Exchange (the "TSX"). Pursuant to the terms of the extension the Company must hold its AGM on or before August 31, 2019.

The Company requested this extension as its application to list Hyduke's Common Shares (the "Listing Application") on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSX-V") is still under review and the Company believes it is prudent to delay its AGM until after the outcome of its Listing Application has been determined.

About Hyduke

Trading on the TSX under the symbol "HYD", Hyduke Energy Services Inc. is a supplier of equipment and services to the oil and gas drilling and well servicing industry.

