Hydroelectric Stations and Dams Are Not for Recreation

Swimming in lakes and rivers can be a great way to cool down when done safely. Knowledge and good judgment are key to water safety.

Quick facts

OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.

Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.

Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.

OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.

Quote

"As you start your summer vacation, please be sure to obey all warning signs, barriers and buoys," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Enjoy your Canada Day weekend, and remember to stay clear of hydroelectric facilities and stay safe when on Ontario's waterways."

As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.

