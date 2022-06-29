Hydroelectric Stations and Dams Are Not for Recreation

Jun 29, 2022, 09:41 ET
Stay Clear, Stay Safe this Canada Day Long Weekend
TORONTO, June 29, 2022 /CNW/ - With school out for the summer and the days heating up, many families are excited to celebrate this Canada Day weekend outdoors. Ontario Power Generation (OPG) is urging people to be cautious this long weekend when around waterways, dams and hydroelectric stations.
River flows and water levels can change quickly without notice around our stations and dams. Calm water can change into rapid-moving water with strong current and undertow without notice – and could put your life at risk.
Swimming in lakes and rivers can be a great way to cool down when done safely. Knowledge and good judgment are key to water safety.
For more information about water safety, please visit: www.opg.com/watersafety
- OPG operates 66 hydroelectric stations and 241 dams on 24 Ontario river systems.
- Many of these facilities are remote controlled, meaning there's no one there to warn you of imminently changing, potentially dangerous conditions.
- Despite continued warnings, some people disregard our signs and barriers, putting themselves at risk.
- OPG works with Ontario Provincial Police to enforce these warnings and police could lay charges.
"As you start your summer vacation, please be sure to obey all warning signs, barriers and buoys," said Paul Seguin, OPG SVP, Renewable Generation. "Enjoy your Canada Day weekend, and remember to stay clear of hydroelectric facilities and stay safe when on Ontario's waterways."
As a climate change leader and the largest electricity generator in the province, OPG and its family of companies are helping lead the charge to a post-carbon economy.
